02/16 Powell and Moore’s NXT Takeover: Portland audio review: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT Women’s Championship, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne for the NXT Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) and John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Jason Powell and John Moore review the NXT Takeover: Portland live special featuring Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT Women’s Championship, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne for the NXT Tag Titles, Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic for the NXT North American Championship, Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai in a street fight (44:04)…

