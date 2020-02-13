02/13 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Kushida in a non-title match, Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai, final hype for Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Portland

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Kushida in a non-title match, Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai, final hype for Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Portland, and more (40:07)…

Click here for the February 13 NXT television show audio review.

