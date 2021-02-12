02/12 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: MSK vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, and Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal matches, NXT Takeover Vengeance Day go-home show

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: MSK vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, and Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal matches, NXT Takeover Vengeance Day go-home show, and more (27:46)…

Click here for the February 12 NXT TV audio review.

