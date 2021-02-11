02/11 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque takes pro wrestling media questions and promotes Sunday’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor ( , ProWrestling.net Editor ( @prowrestlingnet

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) takes questions from ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell and other members of the pro wrestling media and promotes Sunday’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day event. The topics include Edge’s involvement, the signing of Parker Boudreaux, NXT having its own gimmick matches, the possibility of adding more titles in the women’s division, television ratings success in the modern era, status updates on Velveteen Dream and Pat McAfee, Bad Bunny’s involvement in WWE, Rhea Ripley, NXT and Peacock, the release of Steve Cutler, and much more (35:15)…

Join us for NXT Takeover Vengeance Day coverage on Sunday and John Moore's live review of NXT TV every Wednesday night at ProWrestling.net.

Click here for the February 11 Paul “Triple H” Levesque conference call.

