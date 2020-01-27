01/27 ProWrestling.net Live: Jason Powell and Will Pruett take calls and discuss WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Worlds Collide, NWA Hard Times, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime), Dot Net Co-Senior Staffer

ProWrestling.net Live featured Jason Powell and Will Pruett taking listener calls coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble event, WWE Worlds Collide, and the NWA Hard Times events. ProWrestling.net Live airs the day after WWE pay-per-view events at PWAudio.net. The next live show will be Monday, March 9, the day after WWE Elimination Chamber (80:12)…

Click here for the January 27 ProWrestling.net Live.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

