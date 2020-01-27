01/27 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a barbed wire match, Puma King and Drago vs. Taurus and Low Rider vs. Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil, Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a barbed wire match, Puma King and Drago vs. Taurus and Low Rider vs. Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil, Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins, and more (31:49)…

Click here for the January 27 MLW Fusion audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

