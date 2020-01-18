01/17 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode in a tables match, Bayley vs. Lacey Evans in a non-title match, Big E vs. John Morrison, Kane appearance 

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode in a tables match, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans in a non-title match, Big E vs. John Morrison, Kane’s appearance, and more (20:40)…

Click here for the January 17 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

