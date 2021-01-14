01/13 Powell’s MLW Fusion audio review: Major show ending tease, The Von Erichs vs. Los Parks in a Tornado Tag match for the MLW Tag Titles with Tom Lawlor as special referee, Mil Muertes vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Major show ending tease, The Von Erichs vs. Los Parks in a Tornado Tag match for the MLW Tag Titles with Tom Lawlor as special referee, Mil Muertes vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Salina de la Renta produced episode, and more. Note: This audio review was recorded prior to MLW announcing Pillman as the opponent for Muertes (15:44)…

Click here for the January 13 MLW Fusion audio review.

