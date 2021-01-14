What's happening...

01/13 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: New Year’s Smash night two with Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Title, Miro vs. Chuck Taylor, FTR vs. Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy, Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti for the NWA Women’s Title, Pac vs. Eddie Kingston

January 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash night two with Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Title, Miro vs. Chuck Taylor, FTR vs. Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy, Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti for the NWA Women’s Title, Pac vs. Eddie Kingston, and more (26:42)…

Click here for the January 13 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

