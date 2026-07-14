WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s MSG show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday in New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden.

-WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn

-Paige and Brie Bella vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh in a No DQ match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson team up “for an acknowledgment fit for The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Lyra vs. Bayley match and the No DQ stipulation to the Danhausen vs. McDonagh match during Monday’s Raw. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) starting at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available to everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.