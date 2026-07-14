TNA Impact failed to crack Thursday’s top 100 in the ratings

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact on AMC failed to crack the top 100 in Thursday’s Nielsen ratings, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The top 100 is determined by the ratings in the key 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: This is the second week in a row that Impact failed to make the list. A few factors contributed to the July 2 episode falling outside the top 100. It was the Thursday before Independence Day weekend, 90 minutes of AEW Collision ran against Impact, and a FIFA World Cup match averaged 14.044 million viewers on Fox. There were no such issues on July 9. The lowest-rated show delivered a 0.03 rating, meaning that Impact matched that number or finished below it.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)