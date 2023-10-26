Impact Wrestling TV preview: The post Bound For Glory edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-A full replay of the Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander match for the Impact World Championship that headlined Bound For Glory

Powell’s POV: Impact is also listing highlights from the other Bound For Glory matches and do not have any new matches advertised. The name change back to TNA will go into effect at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view in January.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET.