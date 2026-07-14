WWE SummerSlam lineup: The latest card for the two-night stadium event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match

-CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

-LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag

Powell’s POV: Gable won a seven-man gauntlet match on Raw to earn the IC Title shot. WWE also announced the six-man tag match during Raw. Although not official, it looks like they are building toward Gunther vs. Nick Aldis, Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill, and perhaps Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa for the World Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review of both nights of SummerSlam at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews each night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).