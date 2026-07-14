WWE partners with the ReelShort microdrama platform

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE and ReelShort issued the following press release on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES, CA — July 14, 2026 — ReelShort, the world’s leading microdrama platform, and WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment, today announced a partnership to produce an original live-action microdrama, marking the first collaboration between a major sports and entertainment brand and a microdrama platform.

The collaboration brings together WWE’s iconic Superstars, world-renowned creative strategy, and global fanbase with ReelShort’s expertise in premium vertical storytelling to create an entirely new entertainment experience for audiences around the world. Together, the companies are introducing a new way for fans to experience entertainment through mobile-first storytelling, while expanding the possibilities of the rapidly growing microdrama format.

The first series will feature WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu and Joe Hendry, among others, alongside fan-favorite ReelShort stars Marc Herrmann and Chase Mattson.

Production is scheduled to begin next month, with the series expected to premiere this early fall.

“Brand partnerships are evolving beyond product placement. We’re creating entertainment ecosystems where brands, talent, and storytelling come together to build cultural moments that audiences actively engage with and share,” said Sammie Hao, Head of Talent & Business Development at ReelShort.

“By bringing WWE Superstars into the ReelShort cinematic world, we are creating a new storytelling experience for the WWE Universe, while reaching a fresh audience with premium content on ReelShort’s innovative platform,” said Ben Houser, Head of Original Content and Development, WWE.