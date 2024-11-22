WWE Smackdown results (11/22): Barnett’s review of Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens meeting face-to-face, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,317)

Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

Aired live November 22, 2024 on USA Network

Michael Cole and Corey Graves opened the show on commentary. Video was introduced that recapped the chaos between the OG Bloodline and New Bloodline on last week’s show. That was followed up by Roman’s disappointment at Paul Heyman’s phone being disconnected. The show opened with the New Bloodline making their ring entrance. Bronson Reed accompanied the New Bloodline to the ring.

A big OTC chant rang out as Solo held up the microphone. Solo then called out to Salt Lake City, and told them to acknowledge him. A chorus of boos rang out. He said the New Bloodline was going to dominate, which got another round of boos. Solo said Roman Reigns wasn’t ready, because he wasn’t even there yet. He then challenged Roman to meet him in the ring later tonight to accept the terms of his surrender. Solo said that once he and his crew surrender, he can finally acknowledge him.

Cole and Graves then plugged Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens going face to face, along with Bayley and Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton and Candice Lerae. Also, LA Knight will defend his US Title against Santos Escobar. Bianca Belair then made her way to the ring for a United States Title Tournament Match…[c]

My Take: An interesting opener from Solo. It sets up the possibility of the Fifth Man being revealed tonight for the OG Bloodline, though I still think Monday is the most likely option.

Blair Davenport completed her entrance as the show returned. She was followed by Chelsea Green.

1. Chelsea Green vs. Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport is a US Title Tournament Match: All three women traded rapid pinfalls and reversals to start the match. Green clotheslined Davenport to the floor, and Bianca quickly took control with a shoulder block and a moonsault for a two count. Green recovered and rolled up Bianca with a second rope sunset flip, but it was broken up by Davenport. Green got ejected to the floor. Davenport sent Belair to the apron and performed a double stomp to her spine from the top rope…[c]

Belair landed a delayed vertical suplex to Davenport. She then landed corner mounted punches, until Green grabbed her braid from behind. Green managed to land a leg lariat on Belair, but Davenport quickly put her down with a double stomp. Belair took down Davenport with a slam, and Green quickly landed a dropkick while also landing on Davenport for a two count. Bianca managed to suplex both women and covered Davenport. Green broke it up at the last second.

Green avoided a charging Belair in the corner and sent her into the ring post. Davenport then climbed to the top, and Green intercepted her with a Superplex. Belair capitalized with a 450, but Green threw her off and attempted a cover of her own. Bianca managed to pull her to the outside, and tried another cover for a near fall. Cameras cut backstage and showed Jade Cargill thrown off of a loading dock and into the windshield of a car. Belair charged to the back to check on her.k

In the ring, Green landed an Unprettier after a series of reversals and got the win.

Chelsea Green defeated Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport at 10:04

Green celebrated post match…[c]

My Take: They gave Bianca cover for losing the match, and the right person won. Bianca has no need to compete for a mid card title, and it seem tailor made for an entertaining act like Green that has been excellent for a while.

Bianca approached Bayley and Naomi in an ambulance in the back. Bianca told Bayley to stay out of it, as it was her partner. She then got in the ambulance and took off with Jade. LA Knight made his entrance in the arena, followed by Santos Escobar. Footage was shown of Shinsuke Nakamura attacking Knight last week. A video aired of Shinsuke Nakamura. He said he had been watching LA Knight, and he knows him better than himself. Nakamura called him riddled with insecurities, and that he’s kept up at Knight by his failures. He said it was the beginning of the end for Knight.

2. Santos Escobar vs LA Knight for the United States Championship: Escobar ambushed Knight and landed strikes. Knight replied with a clothesline, but Escobar quickly recovered and dumped him to the floor. He then landed a springboard splash over the top rope to the floor…[c]

Escobar landed a shoulder charge in the corner, followed by an enziguri. He then followed up with a springboard senton for a two count. Knight recovered and landed a slingshot shoulder tackle, followed by a series of punches. He then threw Escobar chest first into the turnbuckle and landed a neckbreaker for a near fall. Both men battled on the turnbuckle, and Knight knocked Escobar back into the ring. He set up for an elbow drop, but Nakamura appeared on the entrance way.

Escobar capitalized and sent Knight back into the ring with a hurracarrana. He then followed up with a frog splash. He set up for a Phantom Driver, but Knight reversed into a BFT and got the win.

LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar to retain the US Championship at 8:07

After the match, Shinsuke Nakamura quickly entered the ring and slammed Knight into the corner multiple times. He then delivered a running knee to the back of Nakamura’s neck. Cole and Graves then introduce footage of Tomasso Ciampa losing it on The Street Profits and Johnny Gargano last week. Backstage, Gargano attempted to negotiate a title rematch with the Motor City Machine Guns. Gargano tried to explain that Ciampa is a good guy, and all he wants is a title match. Sabin told him that after last week, he thinks the Street Profits should get the next shot. The Profits walked up, and told Gargano that his partner is a problem, if he could even call him that anymore. Elsewhere, The OG Bloodline arrived and was walking through the back. Owens and Rhodes are going face to face up next…[c]

My Take: Nakamura’s new all black look suits him as a heel. Escobar looked a bit silly for not going for a pin after the Frog Splash, only to eat a BFT 5 seconds later. I have no idea why MCMG and The Street Profits don’t think Ciampa won’t just blow up their next match all the same.

Backstage, Nick Aldis asked Nia Jax if she knew what happened to Jade, and she said she had no idea. She had been helping Tiffany and Candice prepare for their match. Aldis then approached Cody Rhodes and told him that nobody has seen or heard from Kevin Owens, and he’s not sure if he’s there. Rhodes said he wouldn’t fall for that, and headed to the ring anyway.

Rhodes grabbed a microphone and angrily addressed Owens. He said it was face to face time and said the only person not there for sure is Randy Orton, and he demanded Kevin Owens come to the ring immediately. Owens appeared in the arena, but he was back behind the announce table standing on an elevated platform. He said he was summoned, and was disappointed Cody didn’t wear his best sleazy politician suit. Cody said he summoned him to the ring, and started to approach Owens. Security stopped him.

Owens called things that happened the last few months Cody’s fault. Cody got upset that he insinuated that Orton getting a piledriver was his fault. Owens got closer and told Cody that he had fought the Bloodline for 4 years and they had attempted to end his career more than once. He recalled celebrating with Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 for “finishing his story”, and then Cody teamed with him a few months later after Roman had alienated himself from everyone around him. Owens then said Roman Reigns had tried to end his childhood dream since he was 11 years old.

Cody erupted and said that Owens is obsessed with being a victim, and him choosing to team with Roman Reigns had nothing to do with it. He said Owens has every accolade possible in WWE, and the only one who doesn’t realize it is Kevin Owens. Rhodes addressed their match at Bash in Berlin and said Owens couldn’t pull the trigger on his bad knee, but instead decided to pull the trigger on Randy Orton and crossed the line with a banned move and tried to end his career. He then said this wasn’t going to get solved on the microphone, he would be forced to beat it into him.

Rhodes said whether it’s tonight, at Survivor Series, or at Saturday Night’s Main Event, the ball was in his court. Owens responded that they would have their fight, but it would happen on his terms. He said he loved Randy Orton, and that’s what he did to him, and he hates Cody Rhodes. Rhodes replied that he doesn’t think Owens hates him, he thinks he hates himself, and there’s no line he won’t cross when he gets his hands on him.

Cole and Graves introduced a video of Solo’s challenge to Roman Reigns earlier in the show. Backstage, the OG Bloodline had a discussion. They agreed they wouldn’t surrender. They floated names for their fifth man. Sami asked about Cody Rhodes, and they said no. Sami brought up asking Seth Rollins one more time, and Roman gave him a look that said no. Roman said they had all they needed, and if they die they would die together. Sami asked what the plan was then, and he said he didn’t know.

In the arena, Naomi and Bayley made their entrance for the next match. They will face Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae up next…[c]

My Take: A very good promo from Rhodes and Owens. They were both intense and were successful in communicating the very personal nature of their feud.

Cody Rhodes walked by Carmelo Hayes backstage and they got into an argument about what Kevin Owens had said. They got into a shoving match and had to be separated by Nick Aldis and other officials. Rhodes told Aldis that maybe it was time to re-evaluate his top draft pick. In the arena, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae made their entrance. Footage was shown of Candice helping Nia Jax defeat Naomi last week. Nia Jax was at ringside.

3. Naomi and Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae: Naomi and Tiffany started, and Naomi jumped out into control early. She attempted a bulldog, and Stratton avoided it and slipped to the floor to recover. Naomi approached, but Tiffany hid behind Nia Jax and landed a cheap shot. LeRae and Stratton went for a double team on Naomi, but she escaped with a double dropkick. Stratton was sent to the floor, and Bayley dove on her through the ropes. She then landed a running dropkick through the turnbuckles at LeRae…[c]

Bayley rolled up Tiffany for a two count as the show returned. Stratton took over on offense and backed Bayley into her corner. LeRae tagged herself in and they began arguing. She prevented a tag and landed a moonsault on Bayley. Stratton tagged in and landed a running stomp and made a cover, but Naomi broke it up. Just as Bayley was about to make a tag, Nia Jax pulled Naomi off the apron and caused a DQ.

Naomi and Bayley defeated Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae at 8:08

After the match, Iyo Sky ran down to make the save as the heels beat down Naomi and Bayley. Iyo succeeded for a moment but ate a big boot from an emerging Raquel Rodriguez. Liv Morgan was out as well and the heels had a 5 on 3 advantage. Rhea Ripley’s music hit and she ran down with a length of pipe and ran off all the heels. She stood tall to end the segment…[c]

My Take: Not much to that segment. The crowd liked all the guest stars but were pretty quiet during the match.

Montez Ford made his ring entrance in the arena for the next match. He was followed by Tommaso Ciampa.

4. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Montez Ford: Ciampa started fast with some strikes, but Ford cut him off with a dropkick. Both men went back and forth until Ford sent Ciampa to the floor. He then dove over the top rope with a somersault senton. A moment later, Ciampa was able to regain control by landing a running knee strike that sent Ford off the apron and into the announce table…[c]

Ford landed a powerbomb out of the corner to give himself some breathing room. He followed up with several lariats and a back suplex. Ford then landed a standing moonsault and covered for a two count. Ciampa got to his feet and both men traded chops and punches. Ciampa landed a spinning neckbreaker and set up for the Fairytale Ending. Ford avoided it and went to the top rope. Ford dove off and Ciampa caught him with his knees.

Ciampa attempted another Fairytale Ending, but Ford slipped out and stacked up Ciampa for the pin and got the win.

Montez Ford defeated Tommaso Ciampa at 7:58

After the match, Ciampa tried to jump Ford, but Angelo Dawkins ran down to make the save. Gargano rand down and tried to play peacemaker, but Ciampa just attacked Dawkins with a cheapshot. The Motor City Machine Guns entered and got Ciampa to make an escape. He asked Gargano whose team he was on as he stood in the ring with the Guns. Jade Cargill was pulled from her US Championship match next week, so a replacement will be announced to face Michin and Piper Niven.

The New Bloodline made their entrance again in the arena…[c]

My Take: The most interesting thing that can happen here is that Gargano turns heel along with Ciampa. He needs something new.

The OG Bloodline made their entrance and made their way down close to the ring. They climbed on the apron and got in the ring. An OTC chant broke out. Solo got on the microphone and told Roman that he wasn’t there to fight him. He said he never stopped loving him, and if they join his Bloodline, they can run the company for decades. Solo said he doesn’t have a fifth man or a wise man, and he doesn’t have any choice. He told Roman to surrender himself and join his team, or the four of them will die where they stand.

Solo dangled the microphone and Roman grabbed it. Paul Heyman’s voice was then heard as he walked out onto the stage. A look of shock washed over Roman’s face. Heyman introduced himself in his usual way, and said his math might be off, but 4 on 5 doesn’t work for wargames. He said that doesn’t compute for the wise man, so it wasn’t going to be 4 vs. 5, it would be 5 vs 5. CM Punk’s music then hit and he headed to the ring to battle with the New Bloodline.

With the odds even, the OG Bloodline quickly took care of business. The Usos and Sami took out Solo, Fatu, and Reed on the floor. Punk and Roman landed a GTS and Spear on Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Reigns and Punk went face to face with Heyman in the background. Reigns looked at Punk skeptically as the show came to an end.

My Take: Well, Punk it is. I thought it would end up being Rollins, but the Heyman connection paid off. I thought they might save Heyman’s return for later, but this was fun and the crowd loved it. You have to wonder what Punk got in return for agreeing to Heyman’s terms.