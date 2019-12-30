Video: Matt Hardy’s “Free The Delete” series

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

Matt Hardy released the latest installment of his “Free The Delete” video series on Monday. Check out the video below or via the Matt Hardy Brand Youtube Page.

Powell’s POV: Today’s episode is the sixth installment of the fun series. I included the full series below starting with the first episode and concluding with today’s episode for those of you who need to catch up. The shows are brief, so it will take you roughly 15 minutes to view them all. The Broken Universe is alive and well.



