NWA Powerrr time change for the holiday week

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA announced that this week’s edition of the Powerrr online series will stream at noon CT/1ET on Wednesday. The show will return to its usual Tuesday time slot next week.

Powell’s POV: Airing opposite the monumental showdown between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers in the Outback Bowl is a bold move. Okay, so maybe this game means more to me than a lot of people, but premiering on New Year’s Day is questionable given that it is traditionally a big day for college football bowl games and the NHL Winter Classic. Needless to say, my review of this week’s Powerrr will be delayed due to the bowl game and holiday. Fortunately, NWA Powerrr can be viewed anytime via YouTube.

#NWAPowerrr UPDATE! Episode 12 will air on WEDNESDAY (1/1/20) at 1pm ET instead of Tuesday this week ONLY! The show features Tim Storm vs. Nick Aldis in a TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match. Subscribe and turn on notifications https://t.co/04Nf9wYyDk RT to spread the word pic.twitter.com/AGtuvdjX96 — NWA (@nwa) December 30, 2019



