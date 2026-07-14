NXT TV, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT grade, Jeff Jarrett, Bully Ray, Diamante

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring features the third and final part of the series on TNA and Jeff Jarrett tonight on Vice TV at 8CT/9ET. Yes, they are running head-to-head with the second hour of NXT rather than airing right after NXT. Strange.

We are looking for reports of the tapings or dark matches held before NXT at the WWE Performance Center. If you are going tonight or to a future show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jeff Jarrett is 59.

-Bully Ray (Mark LoMonaco) is 55.

-Diamante (Priscilla Zuniga) is 35.