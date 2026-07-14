Michin reveals that she and Keith Lee are divorced

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The marriage of Michin (Mia Yim) and Keith Lee came to a quiet end. Michin stated in a TikTok comment section that she and Lee are divorced. They were married on February 5, 2022. Follow her on TikTok.

Powell’s POV: Michin wrote that she and Lee split over a year ago. Hopefully, it was the best move for both parties. Lee is still on the AEW roster page despite his last match being on the December 23, 2023, edition of AEW Collision.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)