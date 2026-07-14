Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Roman Reigns is spot on with some of his comments on Seth Rollins, Oba Femi’s better late than never explanation, Maxxine Dupri is thriving as a heel

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Chad Gable vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page vs. Rusev vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam: A strong match that concluded with the expected outcome. As much as this was about Gable earning the title shot, Evans actually stole the show. The live crowd peaked during Evans’ portion of the match, and the fans were not as hot for Gable beating Rusev and Page to earn the title match in his hometown of Minneapolis. Still, it was a solid night for Gable. I look forward to his match with Penta, but hopefully some tweaks are made to Gable’s presentation. On a side note, it’s sad to see Dom relegated to playing the butt of Danhausen jokes. Dom was getting stronger heel reactions than anyone in the business at one point, and now he’s just comedy fodder. The Judgment Day has looked like it was played out and nearing its end a few times, but the creative team always found a way to breathe new life into the faction. They need to brush up on those CPR skills again because Judgment Day has really cooled off.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins: The barrage of insults reminded me of the build to Reigns vs. CM Punk for WrestleMania 42. Rollins was nowhere near as good as Punk, but the insulting lines feel more appropriate for this feud due to the personal history between Rollins and Reigns. Roman hit harder, and his verbal jabs were more effective than Seth’s, who lost me when he went into his tired “I am a Visionary” routine. Rollins returned from a long injury layoff just a few months ago as a babyface, so it feels way too soon to have him turn again. We’ll see what happens over the next two weeks, but it currently feels like Roman’s character speaks the truth when he says that Rollins is a level below him.

Oba Femi, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman: Oba finally explained that he put off the title shot he earned by winning King of the Ring because he assumed Lesnar would sabotage his title match. This really should have been said from the start, but I like that the creative forces behind this story cared enough to fill in that storyline gap. Heyman’s claim that he got a restraining order against Oba was a bit of an eye-roller, so I also appreciated that it was explained away when Adam Pearce told Oba that Heyman was bluffing. Even better, Oba said he knew it was a ruse, establishing that he’s a smart character who isn’t easily manipulated.

The Vision angle with Otis and Akira Tozawa: A basic and effective story of the jocks and the mean girl picking on the oddballs. Maxxine Dupri adds something to Austin Theory’s act, and she’s off to a strong start as a heel character. I liked the backstage segment with Paul Heyman seeming pleased with what he saw from the Vision, only to praise Dupri and question why the faction needs him. Is it tough love that will keep Heyman away from the group temporarily until after SummerSlam, or is he moving on to something new? Given Brock Lesnar’s schedule, one would think that Heyman will need to manage someone else if he’s going to remain a regular player on WWE television.

Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez: A soft Hit for a decent match, along with the post-match angle that put more heat on Liv Morgan. It was interesting that Michael Cole played up the mystery of whether Perez is loyal to the Judgment Day. It seemed like that storyline ended when Finn Balor was moved to Smackdown, but apparently they are bringing it back. Sky’s win actually felt overshadowed by Raquel Rodriguez attacking Sol Ruca. That clearly wasn’t the plan, but the brief beating looked great and had the live crowd gasping.

WWE Raw Misses

Royce Keys vs. Jimmy Uso: The match was joined in progress and had a weak DQ finish. Meh. It was fine that Solo Sikoa swerved Jimmy after the match, but I’m surprised that Fatu wasn’t scripted to appear more skeptical. The Usos and Knight teamed for a six-man tag against the Vision at WrestleMania, and now they’ll be opponents in what feels like a throwaway SummerSlam match of Fatu and the Usos vs. Keys, Knight, and Sikoa.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria: The minor Miss isn’t due to anything the wrestlers did wrong in this segment. Rather, it’s because they both feel cold at the moment. Hopefully, their match on Saturday Night’s Main Event can give their program the jumpstart it needs. If nothing else, I look forward to seeing whether Valkyria carries over her disheveled look to her matches and how she will wrestle as a heel.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)