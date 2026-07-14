Reality of Wrestling “Platinum Revolution Rising” results: Vetter’s review of AJ Francis, Danny Limelight, and Max Castellanos vs. Niko Vance, Zilla Fatu, and Big Luther

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum Revolution Rising”

July 11, 2026, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed live on YouTube.com

The lighting is always really good here. This is a smaller crowd than at their bigger events, with perhaps only 150 here. Kirby Caron and Brad Gilmore provided commentary. The promotion’s refusal to use on-screen graphics just baffles me.

* Once again, the opening video package featured a montage of wrestlers who competed here before going on to WWE and AEW.

ROW owner Booker T came to the ring to open the show. He talked about a WWE ID showcase on Aug. 7, with all of the ID talents in attendance.

1. CJ Valor vs. Nasir Dey. No Mog Squad teammates with WWE ID prospect Valor. Dey recently changed his name; he used to be Fly Def member Warren J. Valor did some fireman carries and hit a clothesline. Dey stomped on Valor. He hit a European Uppercut and was in control. Dey hit a fisherman’s twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:00. Valor completely missed an uppercut, but he hit a shoulder tackle. Valor hit Bandido’s new 21-Plex for a nearfall at 6:30. Valor hit a pop-up Spinebuster move for the pin. Good finish.

CJ Valor defeated Nasir Dey at 7:10.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed Mia Friday. Mia said she had Zena Sterling beaten last month until Kalia Capri got involved.

2. Mia Friday vs. Jacey Love. I don’t recall seeing Jacey before. She looks a bit like pop singer Rihanna, and I think it might be a Rihanna song she uses for her intro music. Love wore blue, while Mia (think Kelani Jordan) wore her light pink gear, and Mia is the babyface. A clean lockup. They appear to be roughly the same height. Mia hit an armdrag, and they traded fast reversals with a standoff at 1:30. Mia hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Jacey hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. She hit a 619 for a nearfall and was in charge. Friday hit an enzuigiri and a springboard bulldog for the pin. Good action.

Mia Friday defeated Jacey Love at 6:08.

* Backstage, Caroline interviewed Joe Alonzo. He was recently (kayfabe) banned from this promotion, but he has been reinstated for today’s show. He’s pretty smarmy with a ‘punchable’ face.

* We saw EJ Nduka and Sam Holloway arrive. The screen glitched a bit.

3. Ryan Davidson vs. Joe Alonzo. Davidson just turned babyface here; I’ve compared his body shape and style to PCO (but not quite as old and not bald!) Joe attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Davidson clotheslined him to the floor. Ryan followed, and they brawled at ringside. Again, Davidson has PCO’s frame, so he’s wider and just bigger, and he was in charge.

In the ring, Alonzo hit some kicks to the back of the knee, then a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Joe slammed the knee against the ring post and got another nearfall. Davidson nailed a swinging sideslam at 3:30 but sold the pain in his legs. He nailed a powerslam and a falling punch for a nearfall. Joe hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Davidson held on and hit a Falcon Arrow for the pin. Decent brawl.

Ryan Davidson defeated Joe Alonzo at 5:04.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed Terrale Tempo (think NBA star James Harden). He vowed that tonight is the start of his title hunt.

* The “Dirty White Boys” Johnny Lyons and T.Y. Shane came out of the back, wearing their open, unbuttoned shirts, and they carried 12-packs of beer. They sat in the crowd. The cowboy Chandler Hopkins (seriously, a dead ringer for Jay White) joined commentary. Hopkins just turned heel in recent months.

4. Semsei vs. Terrale Tempo. Semsei is “the American Ninja Warrior,” and he has a sword, plus a bandana around his forehead. Hopkins said he could easily be in the ring with either of these guys at the big summer showcase event. Semsei hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Terrale hit a spinning kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 2:30. Tempo hit a suplex, celebrated, and got booed. Semsei hit a second-rope crossbody block, and they were both down at 4:00.

Semsei hit some clotheslines, and he was fired up. We saw the security guards in the crowd were ejecting the Dirty White Boys! Semsei hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Terrale hit the ropes, causing Semsei to fall into the ring. Terrale hit a swinging Flatliner for the clean pin. Decent action. Not sure what the point was of having the DWBoys out there and distracting from this match.

Terrale Tempo defeated Semsei at 5:52.

* Booker T was in his office. Richard Holliday came in and spoke to him. Holliday wants a title match tonight, and he added that it’s “in his contract.” Booker T told him to wait and “think about it.” Holliday insisted he wanted his title match against Jesse Funaki. Booker T reluctantly agreed and added, “Be careful what you wish for.”

* “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz sat in a VIP section.

5. “The Motion” EJ Nduka and Sam Holloway vs. Fat Jitsu and Mike Anthony for the ROW Tag Team Titles. The tag champs came out first, which never makes sense to me. Fat Jitsu really makes me think of former TNA wrestler Fallah Bahh; he’s pretty big. Anthony is bald and looks a bit like modern Jay Lethal. Jitsu and Holloway opened, and Jitsu knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. He backed Sam into a corner and hit some punches, then a suplex. Anthony entered and hit a splash for a nearfall at 1:30.

Nduka entered. He’s a legit 6’6,” and he towers over Anthony. “The cameras don’t do it justice,” a commentator said of EJ’s physique. EJ hit a spinebuster. He hit a flying clothesline in the corner, dropped Anthony throat-first on the top rope, then hit a flying shoulder tackle at 3:30. The champs flipped Anthony up in the air, and Mike crashed back-first to the mat. Sam kicked Jitsu off the apron to the floor and was booed. Sam backed Anthony into a corner and hit some chops and punches, as the champs continued to work him over.

Fat Jitsu jumped in the ring to make a save, but the ref ordered him back to his corner. Anthony finally hit a missile dropkick on Holloway. Jitsu got the hot tag at 7:30, and he hit some clotheslines. He unloaded a series of kicks on EJ, then clotheslined him to the floor. Jitsu was going for a pin, but suddenly the Dirty White Boys pulled the ref from the ring. Better Together jumped up and brawled with DWB. Two other guys also appeared at ringside! Anthony dove onto all six guys! EJ hit Jitsu with a title belt! Holloway immediately hit a Mafia Kick and pinned Fat Jitsu.

“The Motion” EJ Nduka and Sam Holloway defeated Fat Jitsu and Mike Anthony to retain the ROW Tag Team Titles at 9:50.

* Daniel Alexandro was interviewed backstage. He’s frustrated because he’s 1-5 in six matches here. (Wait, someone keeps track of win-loss records?) He vowed he would win tonight.

* Elsewhere backstage, Jesse Funaki told Richard Holliday he respects him. Holliday responded by attacking him, and they brawled.

6. Zack “Zilla” Mason vs. Daniel Alexandro. Again, Alexandro is a bit like WWE’s Berto and Angel Garza; he’s a ‘pretty boy.’ A clean lockup and they traded holds on the mat. Zack hit a German Suplex at 1:30. Daniel hit a back suplex. A commentator said ROW wrestler Hoka is in the new “Moana” movie. Mason hit some chops. Daniel hit a full nelson uranage for a nearfall. Mason hit a T-Bone Suplex, then an enzuigiri at 5:30. He nailed a Gory Bomb faceplant.

Daniel hit a Pele Kick. They traded rollups. Mason hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Daniel hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. He went for a frog splash, but Mason got his knees up. Mason immediately hit a decapitating clothesline for the pin. “Good grief! He took his head damn near off!” a commentator said.

Zack “Zilla” Mason defeated Daniel Alexandro at 7:02.

7. Jesse Funaki vs. Richard Holliday for the ROW Legacy Title. Funaki just won this last month. He came out first and was limping and had tape around his ribs, selling the assault from earlier. Holliday stomped on him, and they immediately fought to the floor, with Richard in charge. In the ring, Holliday hit some chops. The commentators discussed whether Funaki should have competed tonight after that backstage assault. They fought in the corner; Funaki dropped underneath and hit a powerbomb at 4:00. Holliday hit a backbreaker over his knee and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall.

Richard tied Funaki in an abdominal stretch and some elbow strikes to the ribs. Funaki hit a Sling Blade clothesline, and they were both down at 6:00. Funaki dropkicked Holliday off the apron to the floor, then he hit a flip dive over the ropes and crashed onto Richard. In the ring, Funaki hit a tornado DDT, then a running knee for a nearfall, but Holliday got a foot on the ropes at 8:00. Funaki hit an enzuigiri and a leaping stunner for a nearfall. He hit another enzuigiri in the corner. However, Holliday hit a second-rope 2008 twisting suplex for a nearfall. They traded rollups, and Funaki got the flash pin!

Jesse Funaki defeated Richard Holliday to retain the ROW Legacy Title at 10:06.

* Ryan Davidson ran out and attacked Funaki on the floor! He just turned babyface, but it looks like he’s right back to being a heel.

8. Will Allday and Cam Cole vs. “The Dirty White Boys” T.Y. Shane and Johnny Lyons. Cam makes me think of former WWE wrestler Alex Riley. Looks like this match got made after that fight on the floor a few matches ago. Allday and Shane opened, with Allday hitting a back suplex. Lyons tagged in. Allday hit a dropkick, and the DWB bailed to the floor. Lyons has long hair in the back, but he’s fairly bald on top, making him look older than he likely is. The DWB worked over Allday in their corner.

Cam got in, charged, but fell over the ropes to the floor, and he was immediately selling a knee injury. The heels pushed Cam into the ring, stomped on him, and kept Cole grounded. Allday got in and hit a hard clothesline at 5:00, then a flying forearm. He dove through the ropes onto the heels. He got back in and hit another dive! Cam made a blind tag and hit a leaping Lungblower to Shane’s chest for the pin. Fairly basic.

Will Allday and Cam Cole defeated “The Dirty White Boys” T.Y. Shane and Johnny Lyons at 6:11.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed “Ladybird” Monica Monroe, who had her women’s belt with her. Monroe noted she has been defending the belt against a variety of challengers. She is facing Rachel Ley tonight! Monroe noted that they have similar gymnastics backgrounds.

9. “Ladybird” Monica Monroe vs. Rachel Ley for the ROW Women’s Title. Ley competed in Wrestling Open in Massachusetts on Monday. I noted in that review that Ley just did a photo shoot and vignette for AEW with Andrade El Idolo. (The pictures and video are on their Twitter pages.) Both are blondes and nearly identical in height and overall size. They traded quick reversals and some quick rollups and had a standoff at 1:00. Ley hit some guillotine leg drops, then a flipping leg drop for a nearfall.

Ley did a headstand in the corner and turned it into a kick to Monroe’s gut in the corner. Monroe fired up and hit some clotheslines and a Sling Blade at 3:30. She hit a Finlay Roll and a Lionsault for a nearfall. Ley hit a Lungblower to the back, then an impressive top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. She applied a crossface on the mat, but Monroe reached the ropes. Monroe hit a vicious superkick, and she slammed Ley to the mat. Monroe then nailed the Swanton Bomb for the pin. Good action.

“Ladybird” Monica Monroe defeated Rachel Ley to retain the ROW Women’s Title at 5:33.

* Outside, AJ Francis and Max Castellanos (w/Alexa) were talking. Danny Limelight came up, and he doesn’t like Max, and those two argued. It sounds like these three heels are being forced to team up. Francis assured them they “only need to make things work for one night.” (You know you’re in trouble when Francis has to be the peacemaker!)

10. Jay Alexander vs. Big Hunnid for the ROW Texas Title. Alexander recently had a match on AEW or ROH; he looks a lot like Bron Breakker, but he’s probably 5’8″. My first time seeing Hunnid and he’s TALL and BIG — he was announced at 443 pounds! He splashed Alexander in the corner, and we’re underway! We got a bell at 00:14. Jay hit some punches. Hunnid hit a running body block. Hunnid hit a massive Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 2:30. Alexander hit a suplex for a one-count. Alexander got a huracanrana for the pin! We didn’t see a lot of what Hunnid can do, but someone with his height and overall size is going to get noticed.

Jay Alexander defeated Big Hunnid to retain the ROW Texas Title at 3:32/official time of 3:18.

11. AJ Francis, Danny Limelight, and Max Castellanos (w/Tianna, Quentin Wynters, Jossiah Jean, Alexa) vs. Niko Vance, Zilla Fatu, and Big Luther. This is quite the all-star match! NXT’s Niko won the ROW Title three months ago. Vance and Max opened and immediately brawled. Big Luther hit his double overhand chops on Max at 1:00. Zilla got in and traded blows with Limelight. Zilla hit a huracanrana. Vance got back in and hit a suplex on Danny at 3:00.

Zilla hit a plancha to the floor on Limelight. Jossiah and Wynters pulled Zilla to the floor and attacked him! Zilla was thrown back into the ring. AJ Francis entered the match for the first time, and he choked Zilla in the ropes. Tianna also choked Zilla in the ropes. Zilla hit a Samoan Drop on Danny. Big Luther got the hot tag at 6:30. Max leapt off the top rope, but Big Luther caught him and bodyslammed him. Such power! (Again, Big Luther reminds me of a young Keith Lee). Luther hit a World’s Strongest Slam on Limelight for a nearfall.

Francis kicked Luther to the floor. Zilla clotheslined Francis to the floor. Vance slammed Limelight to the mat at 8:00. Max slammed Niko for a nearfall. The ref finally ejected all the myrmidons at ringside. Danny hit a Pedigree on teammate Max! Luther came up behind Danny; he is SO much bigger than Danny, and the crowd chanted, “You f—ed up!” Luther splashed Danny into the corner. Francis started to slide into the ring — thought better of making the save — and slid right back out! He walked out on Danny! Luther hit a sit-out powerbomb and pinned Limelight.

Niko Vance, Zilla Fatu, and Big Luther defeated AJ Francis, Danny Limelight, and Max Castellanos at 9:11.

* Vance and Zilla shook hands. The three babyfaces celebrated in the ring as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: A fun show with a really strong main event. All six guys in that main event are really talented. Big Luther is young and has the size and raw power. We keep hearing that Zilla is on the verge of being signed. Ley-Monroe was pretty good for second-best. I’ve suddenly seen Ley about 10 times already this year; she just started wrestling a bit more than a year ago, and she’s already getting bookings across the country. (It really shows that these women with gymnastics backgrounds just naturally take to pro wrestling.) Funaki vs. Holliday takes third. (And I’ll reiterate that Holliday competed in New Hampshire a day later, where he left his boots in the ring. No one thinks he’s quitting — all indications are he’s NXT bound.)

Only a few new faces tonight. The massive Big Hunnid might be a legit 6’4″ to go with that 400+ pound frame. As I noted, the match wasn’t long enough to get a good sense of his in-ring skill, but a man of that size is going to stand out and get opportunities. Tempo and Semsei had a good little match, but they didn’t need the distraction in the crowd. The Dirty White Boys don’t interest me at all. EJ Nduka continues to be a standout. I’ve said it before — I can’t pinpoint why he didn’t stick around in NXT, MLW or AEW — but with some top spots opening in TNA, he would be a logical free agent signing there.

The show is about 2 hours and 20 minutes.