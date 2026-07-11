Chaotic Wrestling “Chaotic Countdown” results (7/10): Vetter’s review of the 30-person Chaotic Countdown match (Royal Rumble style)

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chaotic Wrestling “Chaotic Countdown 2026”

July 10, 2026, in Lowell, Massachusetts, at the Collegiate Charter School

Streamed live on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

I had this on in the background during Smackdown. I am a sucker for a Rumble, so I watched the main event after Smackdown ended.

1. Queen Ariel defeated King BMT and Prince Jamari in a ladder match, pulling down a crown that was hanging from the ceiling.

2. Milo Mirra defeated “Mr. Bacon” Brad Hollister. Milo got a roll-up for the flash pin, and that angered Hollister.

3. Paris Van Dale (w/Shannon LeVangie) defeated DJ Powers (w/Liviyah).

* Jose Zamora returned! He’s been out with a shoulder injury for most of the year. He spoke extensively in Spanish, then insulted the crowd for not being bilingual.

4. “Vegan Society” Seabass Finn and Sean Keegan defeated “The Unit” Danny Miles and JT Dunn and “The Breadwinners” Cash McGuiness and Patrick Wheaton and Godrick and Kalvin Dumont in a four-way to retain the CW Tag Team Titles.

* JT Dunn turned on Danny Miles after they lost!

5. Armani Kayos defeated Tyree Taylor to retain the Chaotic Wrestling Title when Coach Cashew threw in the towel to end the match (Kayos had Taylor in a Rings of Saturn).

* Smackdown ended, and I had to wait for a late intermission to conclude to watch the main event.

6. The Chaotic Countdown match for a shot at the Chaotic Wrestling Championship anytime, anywhere. Drawing No. 1 was Richard Holliday, who had teased earlier in the day that he had a mystery show. Cash McGuiness was No. 2. Godrick was No. 3 at 2:30 — that’s too long of an interval. Omar La Casa was No. 4. “Tofu Block” (Seabass Finn) was No. 5. Holliday hit His Signature Move (low-blow uppercuts) on the other four. Patrick Wheatman was No. 6 at 8:30. Wheatman and Cash tossed Holliday for our first elimination!

Candy Lynn was No. 7. NOPE, she was called to the back by heel promoter Chase Del Monte. He’s going to take Candy’s spot! He entered at No. 7, but Wheatman and Cash hit a team clothesline to eliminate him! Perry Von Vicious was No. 8 at 12:00. Kalvin Dumont was No. 9. Wheatman and Cash brawled with Godrick and Dumont. Sean Keegan was No. 10, so we now have three sets of tag teams in there! Keegan and Finn tossed Perry at 16:30.

Prince Jamari was No. 11. “Soy Boy” Luke Varnas was No. 12 at 19:30. The Vegan Society now has three guys in the match! Both Keegan and Finn were tossed by the Breadwinners. They pulled Wheatman and Cash to the floor! Four quick eliminations! Sidney Bakabella, wearing his Andre the Giant-style one-strap black singlet, was No. 13 at 22:30. Sidney looped the ring, high-fiving fans. Is he ever getting in the ring? His whole song played!

Cole Rutherford was No. 14. We were informed that Luke Varnas was tossed; we didn’t see it. Rutherford eliminated his teammate Dumont! I am only seeing four in the ring, plus Sidney, who hasn’t gotten in yet. Dustin Waller was No. 15. He hit several Michinoku Drivers. Sidney got on the apron but hopped back off and kept high-fiving fans. DJ Powers was No. 16 at 28:00. I see six in the ring, plus Sidney. Sidney entered!!!!! Powers immediately eliminated Sidney.

Tony Navarro was No. 17. He brawled with Cole Rutherford. We have seven in the ring. PJ Maguire was No. 18; I haven’t seen him before. Liviyah drew No. 19; she’s our first woman. She jumped into Powers’ arms, and they kissed, then he used her legs as a battering ram! Omar was clotheslined to the floor; the cameras didn’t catch who did it. TJ Crawford was No. 20. He hit his Silver Bullet spin kicks to the head on several guys. He tossed Jamari. DJ and Liv were kissing again in a corner; Crawford broke that up to hit DJ.

Milo Mirra was No. 21 at 37:00. He used the Pogo Stick to launch into the ring onto several guys; it was like a bowling ball knocking down pins. Liv and DJ were kissing in a corner again. “We’re in a school, for God’s sake!” Dante Drago was No. 22. Liviyah and DJ jumped on Dante and beat him down. Dante flipped the couple to the floor while they were kissing! Good humor. “Mr. Bacon” Brad Hollister was No. 23 at 41:00, and he immediately clotheslined Milo to the floor. However, Maguire tossed Holister!

I see seven in the ring. Paris Van Dale was No. 24. The commentators pointed out that she has changed her wardrobe from her first match. “The Mecca” Brian Johnson was No. 25. He got on the mic and reminded the crowd he’s from the greatest city in the world, Philadelphia! Easy, cheap heat. He got in and immediately clotheslined Maguire to the floor. He eliminated Cole Rutherford, too. He was still jawing on the mic, saying the 76ers will eliminate the Celtics this year. Tyler Cintron was No. 26; I don’t know him.

Trigga the OG was No. 27 at 48:00. Dante and Crawford brawled. Paris knocked Dante to the floor. “Coach” Brad Cashew was No. 28. The commentators immediately talked about him throwing in the towel earlier. He headed to the back! I guess he’s not getting in! Cash returned, and this time he’s with No. 29, Tyree Taylor. Tyree tossed Godrick, then Navarro, then Waller. Paris slapped him. Tyree powerbombed her onto four guys on the floor!

Four of the remaining guys suplexed Tyree. The lights went out as we await No. 30. It’s Brian Fury, at 54:30. He apparently recently returned after being retired for seven years. He began powerbombing guys in the ring. Suddenly, it was just Tyree and Fury who were on their feet. Fury hit a low blow to drop him. Fury tossed Cintron, then Trigga the OG. I see five left. Cashew eliminated himself to save Tyree from falling out! Fury hit a back suplex on the big Tyree!

The final four were Tyree, Mecca, Crawford, and Fury. Mecca and Crawford did the spot where they both suplexed over the top rope to the floor! We’re down to two! The crowd immediately chanted, “Let’s go, Fury.” Brad Cashew returned to ringside and slid a chair in! Fury hit a bulldog onto the folded chair, and he clotheslined Tyree to the floor to win. BUT WAIT! Tyree jumped right back in! The refs were escorting Cashew to the back, and both refs missed the elimination! Tyree and Fury traded forearm strikes. They fought onto the apron. Tyree hit the Brooklyn Zoo powerbomb on the apron, and Fury fell to the floor!

Tyree Taylor won the 30-person (28 men, two women) Chaotic Countdown match at 61:37 to earn a shot at the Chaotic Wrestling Championship anytime, anywhere.

Final Thoughts: A decent show. I didn’t take notes during the first half, but it was alright. I didn’t expect Tyree to win and earn another title shot when he literally had a title shot earlier in the show. The JT Dunn turn on Danny Miles was obvious to everyone in the building, but it was still fun to watch it play out.