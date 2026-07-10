Jake Hager knocked out during Power Slap 21 fight

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jake Hager was knocked out during a Power Slap fight on Friday in Las Vegas. Amanpreet Singh knocked the former WWE and AEW wrestler off his feet during the third round of their Power Slap 21 fight. Check out the full show below or via Power Slap YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: The video package that precedes the fight starts around the two-hour mark. Hager entered the fight with a 1-0 record with a win at Power Slap 19. Singh lost his on the same card to pro wrestler Lance Anoa’i via second-round knockout. This was the second fight of the six-fight deal that Hager signed with Power Slap. On a side note, I’m setting the over/under at 17 for the number of times Tony Khan has watched the clip of Hager being knocked out.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)