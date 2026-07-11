AEW Collision lineup: Hangman Page’s return, championship matches set for tonight’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.
-“Hangman” Adam Page opens the show
-Bandido vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH World Championship
-Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship
-Mark Davis vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW National Championship
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
LIVE, 8/7c, TNT & HBO Max
TOMORROW NIGHT, 7/11
Hangman Page will kick off AEW Collision LIVE in Roanoke, VA!
We haven’t seen Hangman since Revolution in March, & he returns to AEW to open Collision LIVE in his home state Virginia TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/L97k4j9oj4
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2026
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