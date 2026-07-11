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Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, Gunther attacks Nick Aldis, Baron Corbin returns

July 11, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To watch the episode, click here (or watch below).

Powell’s POV: Wade had the night off, so Kelly Wells (TAP!!!) filled in as the host. Kelly and joined Jake discussed last night’s Smackdown show that featured the announcement of the WWE Championship match at SummerSlam, a big tag team match for Saturday Night’s Main Event, Gunther attacking Nick Aldis, and the surprise return of Baron Corbin.

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