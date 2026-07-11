AEW Collision results (7/11): Murphy’s review of Hangman Page’s return, Bandido vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Title, Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron for the TBS Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 152)

Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center

Simulcast live July 11, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. The announcers threw to a recap of Dynamite where Kenny Omega defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship…

Don’s Take: I like this. This was a big moment, and it’s good to recap it for those who may have missed it.

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and introduced Hangman Adam Page to a decent ovation. The graphic read that “he recently had a vasectomy.” I’m not sure I needed to know that, but OK. The fans chanted “welcome back.”

Page talked about his gardening hobby and how planting a seed was therapeutic. He addressed his four-month physical therapy due to a neck injury. He said it was important to him to be in Roanoke, which is like a home to him, so that he can plant one more seed. He noted he doesn’t know what it will grow into, but he’ll try.

He reminded the audience about his loss to MJF in the Texas Death and the stipulation that he can no longer challenge for the AEW World Title. He said he’s done good and bad things but has always been a man of his word. He reiterated that he would keep his word and would never challenge for the title again, even if it’s not officially in a contract.

Page spoke about Kenny Omega winning the title and telling everyone never to give up. He added that there were tons of empty tracks ahead of him and named all of the men’s singles titles that he could challenge for. He said he doesn’t know who he is without the world title, but we’re going to find out. He ended by saying that he would need to find something else to do, and we can bet he will.

Don’s Take: This was good. It sets up Page’s journey for the next several months, or for however long they want to stretch it out. And, since it’s wrestling, there’s always a loophole to potentially get him back into the world title picture.

Highlights from Dynamite aired…

Ring announcer Bobby Cruise introduced the ROH World Title match…

1. Bandido vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH World Championship. The match started with some chain wrestling, with the two shaking hands with each other several times. Eventually, Shibata faked a handshake and kicked Bandido in the midsection. Bandido almost ran into the referee, which allowed Shibata to low-blow him. Shibata hit a running kick, which sent Bandido over the top rope. [C]

Shibata held the advantage. The two exchanged blows. Shibata hit a brain buster on the apron and a suplex on the floor. The two exchanged chops. Bandido hit a gorilla press slam, followed by a shooting star press for a near fall. Down the stretch, there was a lot of action and near falls. Bandido blocked a second low blow attempt by Shibata and rolled him up for the win.

Bandido defeated Katsuyori Shibata in 12:34 to retain the ROH World Championship.

Don’s Take: This was a fine opener and didn’t overstay its welcome. I’m in favor of having the ROH Title defended more on Collision. It gives the show an identity and perhaps may entice some to break the paywall and check out ROH.

“Earlier today,” Renee Paquette was backstage with TBS Champion Hikaru Shida and Harley Cameron. Cameron congratulated Shida on the title win and talked about what Shida had done to all of their friends. Shida said she won the title all by herself and that Cameron wasn’t in her league. Cameron reminded Shida of how she had grown since Shida was gone. Shida yelled in Japanese that TBS stands for “The Best is Shida.” [C]

Lexy Nair was backstage with “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Nair asked him if his title opportunity against AEW National Champion Mark Davis was a chance to prove himself. Bailey said he let Don Callis get in his head, but tonight, he’ll beat Davis and go on to face the winner of Andrade El Idolo and Jake Doyle, which takes place on Dynamite. He said he will walk into Redemption in his hometown of Montreal as the AEW National Champion.

Arkady Aura took over ring announcing duties…

2. Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship. Shida attacked Cameron before the bell. Referee Paul Turner checked on Cameron, and she motioned that she was good to go, so he rang the bell.

Shida continued the attack, from which Cameron eventually recovered. Cameron sent Shida to the floor, and the two fought up the ramp until Shida poked Cameron in the eye. Shida draped Cameron over the ramp, with her head hanging off of it, and delivered a running knee. [C]

Cameron was on the offensive. Down the stretch, highlights included Cameron blocking a kick from Shida and biting her calf. At one point, Cameron had Shida locked in a single-leg crab. Shida used the referee for leverage to get to the ropes and break the hold. Eventually, Shida regained the advantage and locked Cameron in a leg lock submission while simultaneously wrapping Cameron’s arm around her neck.

Hikaru Shida defeated Harley Cameron in 9:39 to retain the TBS Championship.

After the match, Shida kept the hold on, but was run off by Queen Aminata.

Don’s Take: Another match that didn’t overstay its welcome, and I’m enjoying Shida’s heel title run so far. I can’t say a match with Queen Aminata does anything for me, but it’s good that they’ll give Shida some wins before she faces more prominent opponents.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson. Matt Sydal quickly interrupted and told Lethal not to join up with Ricochet and The Demand. Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun entered. Ricochet noted that he and Sydal were once New Japan Tag Team Champions, but he has moved on. He told Sydal that if they met in the ring, he would remind him why he left his musty ass. He reminded Sydal that it was 6 on 1 and asked him if he had anything else to say. Sydal told Ricochet he was bald and ran off. [C]

The new AEW International Champion, Kyle Fletcher, was backstage with Brian Cage, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and Trent Beretta. Fletcher talked about beating Konosuke Takeshita and hyped Davis vs. Mike Bailey tonight, as well as Doyle vs. Andrade El Idolo on the upcoming Dynamite. Fletcher spoke about being injured at the hands of the Rascalz and announced a match tonight between Cage and Zachary Wentz. Beretta said he wanted to fight Darby Allin for Allin using an exploding skateboard on Cage. He noted that Allin was not there, so it must mean that Allin fears Beretta. Fletcher said they do everything for Don Callis, who isn’t here tonight. Fletcher said they run AEW.

A brief video package recapped last night’s “Brawl at the Ballpark” at Target Field in Minnesota…

AEW Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly came out. Cassidy said they were still the trios champions and introduced someone who also wanted to be a champion.

Willow Nightingale walked out and spoke about how much it hurt to be injured and miss the last two months. She said she wasn’t sitting at home crying. She was getting better and spoke about coming back and winning the Casino Gauntlet on Dynamite to earn an AEW Women’s Championship match against Thekla at Redemption. She talked about being attacked by Thekla and Mercedes Mone and said they mistook her smile for weakness. She said at Redemption, she’s going to prove that she’s not going to be defined by her worst day and that even though her shoulder couldn’t carry the weight of the TBS Title, she pivoted to the world title that would be going around her waist. She then told Mone she would see her at Wembley Stadium.

Don’s Take: Another solid return promo that sets us, conceivably, for the next several months. I like the idea of Willow vs. Mone a bit more than Thekla vs. Mone. The two have history, and it creates the traditional babyface vs. heel dynamic.

[Hour Two] Footage aired of Julia Hart at last night’s “Brawl at the Ballpark,” narrated by Skye Blue. Blue addressed AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Lena Kross and Megan Bayne. Blue said that whatever the problem was, keep it coming because they don’t tolerate pain; they live it. Blue said that Bayne and Kross may be big, but it doesn’t hold a candle to being violent little things.

3. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, AR Fox, and Komander vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta in an eight-man tag. The Martins worked over Garcia. Komander tagged in and fared well against Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta. Eventually, all eight men brawled in the ring. [C]

Wheeler worked over Dante. Komander dove onto Moxley and Castagnoli on the floor. In the ring, Dante made the hot tag to Fox, who cleaned house on Garcia and Yuta. Tons of action down the stretch. The finish saw Fox roll out of a 450-splash attempt and immediately get caught by a European uppercut in the corner by Castagnoli. The Death Riders took turns hitting Fox in the corner with running clotheslines. Garcia locked Fox in the sharpshooter, and Moxley delivered the stomp for the win.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta defeated Dante Martin, Darius Martin, AR Fox, and Komander in 12:31 in an eight-man tag.

After the match, Moxley took the mic and said tonight was a little too easy. He spoke about heat and high altitude, which are excuses used by people who don’t train hard enough. He said Will Ospreay would win the title at Wembley because it’s Death Riders vs. The World.

Don’s Take: This was filler, but a fun one at that would a good amount of crowd-pleasing high spots.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Lena Kross and Megan Bayne cut a backstage promo. Bayne said that Julia Hart and Skye Blue were the “Sisters of Stupid,” which gave me a small chuckle. Kross said that they weren’t “violent little things”; they were “desperate little things.” Kross called them the dirt beneath their mountain, and Bayne told them to keep carrying Thekla’s bags because they would never carry the titles. [C]

AEW Women’s Champion Thekla cut a backstage promo. She said she only trusts Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and herself. She told Mercedes Mone that she’s seen what she does to presidents, so she should know what she’ll do to a CEO. She applauded Willow Nightingale for getting herself injured, missing the Owen, and cutting in line by winning the Casino Gauntlet. She said that the reason Nightingale was never AEW Women’s World Champion is that she acts like a baby while Thekla is a woman. She told Nightingale to keep smiling, hugging her mom, and being a motivational speaker because the only thing funnier than a dumb bitch is a happy one.

A vignette aired with Jay White, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, Ace Austin, and Juice Robinson talking about their pet shelter, which was meant to be targeting “The Dogs.”

Don’s Take: They’re still going with this crap? And now involving Jay White?

4. Zachary Wentz vs. Brian Cage (w/Trent Beretta). Myron Reed accompanied Wentz to the ring and returned to the back. Cage wore a bandage around his head to sell Darby Allin’s exploding skateboard. Wentz dove onto Cage on the floor. Cage dropped Wentz on the ring apron and threw him into the ring steps before suplexing him back into the ring. [C]

Don’s Take: Right before the commercial, Cage’s bandage came off to show no damage from Allin’s skateboard. I assume that wasn’t intentional.

Down the stretch, Wentz used speed moves to gain momentum on Cage. Cage eventually caught Wentz with a running lariat, followed by a drill claw for the win.

Brian Cage defeated Zachary Wentz in 7:52.

After the match, Beretta took the mic and said he was ready to fight Darby Allin, but Allin wasn’t there. He asked the referee to raise his hand. Darby Allin came running out, and the match was seemingly on…

5. Trent Beretta vs. Darby Allin (w/Brian Cage). Allin dropkicked Beretta to start the match. I had thought this would be quick, but Bertta got in a decent amount of offense, including a reverse package piledriver on the apron. In the end, it was Allin with a super destroyer from the top rope, followed by a coffin drop for the win.

Darby Allin defeated Trent Beretta in 5:21.

After the match, Cage delivered three release power bombs to Allin. AEW National Champion Mark Davis came out to continue the attack, but was run off by Mike Bailey.

Don’s Take: Cage and Wentz were fine. The Allin and Beretta match was short enough, but even at that, I think Beretta got in a bit more offense than he should have.

Backstage, Willow Nightingale and Maya World said that they would join Hyan to face Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, and Lena Kross next week on Dynamite in Boston. World asked Nightingale for the first title shot once she defeats Thekla to become the champion. [C]

Andrade El Idolo was on a boat and spoke about becoming world champion while incorporating his “How You Know?” catchphrase.

AEW International Champion Kyle Fletcher joined the announce team…

6. Mark Davis vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW National Championship. Bailey started fast, but Davis quickly took over. Bailey dove onto Davis on the floor and placed him on the announce table. Davis recovered and piledrove Bailey on the table. [C]

Down the stretch, Bailey went on an offensive tirade with several near falls that the live crowd bought into, and Fletcher sold it really well on commentary. Jake Doyle ran to ringside to support Davis. In the end, Bailey missed the double knees to Davis on the apron. Davis hit a brain buster on the apron. Back in the ring, Bailey caught Davis in a crucifix for a near fall. Davis caught Bailey with a lariat, followed by a piledriver for the win.

Mark Davis defeated Mike Bailey in 14:19 to retain the AEW National Champion.

After the match, the Callis Family celebrated in the ring as Collision went off the air…

Don’s Take: This was an absolute blast. Not only did the live crowd buy into the near falls, but Fletcher was fantastic on commentary, screaming “Davis!” and “kick out!” on the near falls. I never felt that the title was in danger, but they managed to suck me into the possibility down the stretch, which is what you want.

This was a fine episode with an excellent main event that I’d go out of my way to see if you didn’t. And only six matches tonight, as opposed to the usual seven to nine that we usually get. I also thought the Hangman Page and Willow Nightingale promos were good to restart their journeys. I enjoyed this episode and hope they stick with this formula. As for Dynamite, it’s Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan, vs. Mercedes Mone, and Lena Kross, Jake Doyle meets Andrade El Idolo, and we will have the Kenny Omega World Championship celebration.

That’s all for me for tonight. Will Pruett’s audio review of tonight’s episode will be available for Dot Net Members (including Patreon patrons). I’m back next week to cover another edition of Collision. Until then, enjoy wrestling!