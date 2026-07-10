Wrestling Open “Episode 236” results (7/9): Vetter’s review of Steven Stetson vs. Danny Miles in a Worcester Street Fight, Rex Lawless vs. Jake Gray, Dustin Waller vs. Sammy Diaz

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 236”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

July 9, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 100; it was definitely down this week, but it always grows significantly as the show goes on. No Paul Crockett tonight, which meant a rotating cast of Dustin Waller, Devin Reno, Bobby Casale, Eye Black Jack, and Ref Scott Robinson on commentary.

1. Georgio Lawrence vs. Brett Mettro in a spotlight match. Robinson and Waller provided commentary on this one. Lawrence has been on a losing streak. Waller said he hadn’t seen Mettro recently (that’s not true; I just reviewed a show from a week ago they were both on) but claimed Brett looked bigger and better. Mettro hit a senton. Lawrence hit a back suplex.

Waller made some verbal jabs at Sammy Diaz, his opponent tonight. Kickboxing specialist Lawrence hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest at 2:30, then a stiff kick to the spine. They both blocked suplex attempts until Brett finally hit a suplex. Brett hit some clotheslines. He hit an airplane spin-into-a-Samoan Drop, then a swinging Flatliner for the pin. Georgio’s losing streak continues.

Brett Mettro defeated Georgio Lawrence at 5:15.

2. Tyler Jordan vs. Bobby Casale. This could be sneaky good. Ohio-based Jordan had a WWE tryout a few months ago, and I’m a huge fan; he has new white gear with gold trim. Sharp. Another huge match for Casale, who just went toe-to-toe with Timothy Thatcher. Casale dropped him with a spin kick to the chest, and he hit a series of knee strikes. Bobby got a foot caught in the ropes, and Jordan immediately hit a series of suplexes.

Jordan slammed the left knee across the apron. Back in the ring, he kicked out the knee and kept Bobby grounded. He hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 3:30. Jordan hit another German Suplex and a springboard Superman Punch for a nearfall. Tyler applied a half-crab, and the crowd rallied for Casale, who reached the ropes at 5:30. Bobby got up and hit a few roundhouse kicks and an Exploder Suplex. He hit the Angle Slam for a believable nearfall.

Jordan hit a spin heel kick to the jaw and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00! They were both down. They traded rollups. Jordan again went for a springboard kick, but Casale blocked it, applied a standing sleeper, and Jordan tapped out. That was really sharp for the time given. Even though Jordan rarely wins here, there is a reason he got that look from WWE.

Bobby Casale defeated Tyler Jordan at 7:45.

* Devin Reno joined Robinson on commentary, replacing Waller.

3. Lauren St. James vs. Nessa Ferrari. Again, I’m fairly certain both women have 30 or fewer matches. They charged at the bell and immediately traded forearm strikes. Lauren hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Nessa (again, think TNA’s Daria Rae or former WWE diva Victoria) is taller and visibly stronger. She hit some spin kicks. Right on cue, Ref Robinson just said that “between them they have maybe 50 matches.” Lauren hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down at 4:00. She got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the pin. Okay, but admittedly, both are showing they are green.

Lauren St. James defeated Nessa Ferrari at 5:16.

4. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris vs. Brother Greatness. BG certainly does more managing and commentary here than actual wrestling. Brian stomped on him and kept BG grounded. Brother Greatness hit a pop-up dropkick at 2:00. Morris hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. He hit a knee drop across the forehead for a nearfall at 4:00, then a back suplex. Brother Greatness hit some armdrags and a springboard crossbody block and a splash to the mat. Dustin Waller appeared on the stage and distracted Brother Greatness. Morris immediately hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant for the tainted pin.

Brian Morris defeated Brother Greatness at 6:25.

* Bobby Casale now joined Ref Robinson on commentary.

* “Handyman” Jake Gray came to the ring. He asked the crowd if they had seen Brett Ryan Gosselin lately. He said BRG is weaseling his way out of facing him. He made a challenge to face … Rex Lawless! Bonus match time!

5. Rex Lawless vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Rex has a mammoth frame and should be tearing Gray limb from limb. Gray hit a dropkick that only staggered the bigger Rex. Rex hit some chops. Rex clubbed on Gray and stomped on him and kept the handyman grounded. Rex hit a decapitating clothesline and made a cocky cover for a nearfall at 6:30. Rex went for a powerbomb, but Gray hopped on Rex’s shoulders, got a Victory Roll, and a flash pin! Rex dominated 90% of that one.

“Handyman” Jake Gray defeated Rex Lawless at 7:19.

6. “The Breadwinners” Patrick Wheatman and Cash McGuiness vs. “The Haven” Jay Onyx and Shawn Knyte. I don’t think this was announced in advance, either. Cash and Onyx opened. Robinson and Casale talked about how annoying the skinny white duo of Wheatman and McGuiness are. Shawn hit a dropkick on Cash. Onyx kept redhead Wheatman grounded in a headlock.

Patrick raked the eyes, and the scrawny Breadwinners took control. Cash took off his shirt to show off that pasty white chest. He hit a Bronco Buster on Onyx at 5:30. Knyte hit a double suplex. He nailed a Doomsday Device clothesline to pin Wheatman. The right team won, but I expected the Breadwinners to somehow cheat to win.

“The Haven” Jay Onyx and Shawn Knyte defeated “The Breadwinners” Patrick Wheatman and Cash McGuiness at 7:21.

* TJ Crawford came to the ring, holding a mic. He is not dressed to wrestle. He boasted about his win over Brad Hollister. He has some people to thank! The crowd shouted at him and chanted, “TJ tapped!” He responded, “Last time I checked, I won the match.” TJ thanked Brad’s son “for being born, for making your dad fat and lazy.” Brad Hollister raced to the ring; TJ fled. Hollister got on the mic and said he wants a no-disqualification match. TJ told Hollister he needs to “earn” a match against him. TJ now joined Ref Robinson on commentary.

7. Brad Hollister vs. Devin Reno. I think this is the fourth straight week for the Arizona-based Reno — did he move to the New England area? The crowd chanted, “Bald!” at him. Brad hit some punches and stomps in the corner. He backed Reno into a corner and hit some chops, then a suplex for a nearfall at 2:00, then a senton for a nearfall. Brad jawed at TJ, and it allowed Devin to take control. Reno stood behind Brad and hit some blows to the chest, then a flying back elbow for a nearfall at 4:00.

Brad hit a German Suplex and he was fired up. He hit some splashes into the corner and a buttbump, then an Angle Slam for a nearfall at 6:30. He nailed a spear! TJ jumped up from the commentary table and headed to ringside. Reno hit a Baron Corbin-style Deep Six spinning sideslam for a nearfall. Brad nailed the Tornado Jackhammer for the pin!

Brad Hollister defeated Devin Reno at 7:51.

* TJ Crawford got in the ring, but Brad was ready for it, so TJ scampered off. Love, Doug got in the ring! He has been “neutral” in the feud between Brad and TJ. Hollister stormed to the back, not even willing to listen to whatever Doug wanted to say.

* A video package aired to set up the next match. Waller had made some disparaging comments about Sammy’s father being incarcerated, which made Diaz livid.

* Eye Black Jack was now on commentary with Robinson. It’s been quite the rotation tonight!

8. Sammy Diaz vs. Dustin Waller. Sammy hit a baseball slide dropkick on Waller, and they fought on the floor. They got in the ring and we got a bell at 00:35. Sammy stomped on him and hit some chops. He hit a basement dropkick, and he bit Dustin’s forehead at 2:30. Dustin hit a flying shoulder tackle, and he whipped Sammy shoulder-first into the ring post, with Diaz falling to the floor and selling a left shoulder injury. Dustin slammed him on the apron, then hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 4:00.

Sammy avoided the Lethal Injection, and Sammy hit a springboard fadeaway stunner at 6:00. Diaz hit a Pele Kick, then an enzuigiri in the corner. Sammy hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 7:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Dustin hit a Poison Rana. Sammy hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. Waller hit a Spanish Fly and a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall.

Brother Greatness emerged from the back. He marched to ringside and jawed at Waller. Dustin and Sammy traded chops on the apron. Dustin hit a Tombstone Piledriver and got a believable nearfall. BG hopped on the apron and jawed at Dustin. Dustin pushed Sammy into Brother Greatness, then Waller got a rollup with a handful of tights for the tainted pin. The good action I anticipated between these two.

Dustin Waller defeated Sammy Diaz at 12:42/official time of 12:07.

* Another video package showing what’s led up to this main event.

9. Steven Stetson vs. Danny Miles in a Worcester Street Fight. Ring announcer Rich Palladino reminded fans to “be aware of your surroundings,” because this is a street fight! Stetson came out holding his belt. No members of the Stetson Ranch with him (even though we know Bobby Casale and Brian Morris are in the building. And will we ever see Lucas Chase again?) They immediately brawled. Stetson is noticeably taller and thicker. They brawled to the floor and looped the room.

Miles had a fan give him an Irish Whip into Stetson, who was seated in the front row, at 3:30. Danny grabbed a cane from another fan and choked Stetson with it. They got back into the ring, and Danny hit a chairshot across the back, and he hit an Irish Whip at 5:30. Danny missed his spinning cannonball into the corner, and he crashed into a wood board at 7:30. The commentators just saw Brian Morris had come to ringside and pulled Stetson out of the way of that cannonball. Stetson cracked the door debris over Danny’s head.

Steven kept Danny grounded. He hit a Mafia Kick. Morris jumped in the ring, and the Ranch hit their team slam on Miles for a nearfall at 12:30. Steve set up some chairs. However, Miles hit a back-body drop onto the open chairs. Danny hit a drop-toe-hold onto an open chair at 14:00. He hit a Sabu-style splash by launching off a chair, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. They went back to the floor, and Miles grabbed a crutch covered in barbed wire!

Miles hit a 619, then an Asai Moonsault onto both Morris and Stetson at 16:00, landing on his feet! Back in the ring, Danny hit a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall. Miles hit a release German Suplex on Morris, then a cannonball into the corner. However, Stetson hit a clothesline to the back of Danny’s head for a nearfall at 18:30, but he pulled up Danny at the two-count! Danny hit the Lungblower move to the chin, and all three were down.

Bobby Casale came to the ring! He got in the ring. He teased that he was going to hit a move on Miles, but he hit a spin kick on Brian! Miles struck Stetson with the crutch. Miles slammed Stetson as Casale hit a Dominator swinging slam on Morris! Miles put Stetson in a Camel Clutch! Casale handed Danny the barbed-wire crutch, and Danny raked the weapon across Stetson’s face until Steven tapped out. Good brawl.

Danny Miles defeated Steven Stetson at 20:47 in a Worcester Street Fight.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. As expected, Waller-Diaz was best of the night. I’ll go with Tyler Jordan vs. Bobby Casale for second. The main event built nicely and takes third. It played out exactly as I imagined it would — Morris helping Stetson cheat, then Casale coming out, pretending to help his Ranch teammates, only to fully turn babyface and attack them. Yes, it’s booking 101, but it made sense with the story they’ve been telling for months, and that’s why it worked. Don’t overthink it! Simple stories are sometimes the best stories. Likewise, the Brad-TJ-Doug saga has been some good storytelling, and that continued here.

Nothing else really jumped out at me, but those top three matches carried the show. (Nothing else achieved a ‘good’ rating, or roughly 2.5 stars or higher, if you go by that standard.) Good to see the Haven win — they aren’t as active here, and I thought they were going to lose to the scrawny Breadwinners.

I’ve noted a few times when Paul Crockett was left solo all night, and how I wish someone would step up and help out. This is what I had in mind. With no Crockett tonight, we had a nice mix of guys stopping at the booth to help Robinson call the action. And two of the best commentators there (Brother Greatness and Brian Morris) actually never jumped in. Point being, let’s see more of this. Crockett does an adequate job, but it’s almost always better to have two in the booth instead of one. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.