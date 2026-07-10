ROH on HonorClub results (7/9): Bandido vs. Bryan Keith for the ROH Championship, Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ace Austin and Juice Robinson, Mance Warner vs. Matt Menard

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 174)

Taped June 22, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios

Streamed July 9, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Ace Austin and Juice Robinson defeated “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson

2. “SkyFlight” Scorpion Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin over “The Frat House” Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, and Preston Vance

3. Bishop Kaun beat. Royce Isaacs

4. Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata over Sahara Seven and Kaci Lennox

5. Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson defeated Eddie Colon, Orlando Colon, and Serpentico

6. Mance Warner beat Matt Menard

7. Isla Dawn over Kelsey Raegan

8. Satnam Singh beat Bruss Hamilton

9. Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich defeated Nathan Cruz, Hayden Seal, KayJay Impala, and Rosario Grillo

10. Tehuti Miles over LSG

11. Bandido defeated Bryan Keith to retain the ROH Championship