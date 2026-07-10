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Sheamus says goodbye to WWE

July 10, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sheamus took to social media on Friday to say goodbye to WWE.

Powell’s POV: Sheamus Watch 2026 is officially underway. Will he sign with AEW? TNA? NJPW? Will he pop up on tonight’s Smackdown or Monday’s Raw? Okay, those last two possibilities seem unlikely, but never say never when it comes to pro wrestling.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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