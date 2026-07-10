Maple Leaf Wrestling Mayhem to stream on MyAEW

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to announce that Maple Leaf Wrestling will stream on MyAEW.

July 10, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling today announced that the new weekly program, MLP Mayhem, will begin streaming for free in the United States and more than 100 countries around the world exclusively on the MyAEW.com digital platform beginning this Thursday, July 16. In Canada, MLP Mayhem will air exclusively on TSN beginning with the series premiere this Wednesday, July 15 at midnight ET/9 pm PT.

Filmed before passionate live audiences, MLP Mayhem features championship-caliber competition with many of the biggest names in professional wrestling today. The series showcases Canada’s elite, such as Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson and Gisele Shaw, alongside internationally recognized stars from AEW, TNA Wrestling, NJPW, CMLL and promotions from around the world, reflecting Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s commitment to presenting world-class wrestling without borders.

MLP Mayhem’s broadcast team features renowned combat sports announcer Mauro Ranallo alongside longtime AEW manager and analyst Don Callis.

“This is an important milestone for Maple Leaf Pro and another major step in our mission to build a world-class Canadian professional wrestling promotion,” said Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling President Scott D’Amore. “With MLP Mayhem now streaming on MyAEW in more than 100 countries, we can showcase our athletes and stories to fans around the globe every week. We’re proud to join the outstanding lineup on MyAEW and grateful to AEW for helping introduce Maple Leaf Pro to a worldwide audience.”

“MyAEW was created to give wrestling fans access to outstanding content from around the world, and Maple Leaf Pro is an excellent addition to that growing lineup,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “Scott D’Amore and his team have assembled an impressive roster and are producing compelling weekly programming that fans everywhere will enjoy. We’re excited to welcome MLP Mayhem to MyAEW and continue expanding the platform with great professional wrestling from across the globe.”

The MyAEW.com platform is designed to bring the global AEW fanbase an immersive digital experience, connecting fans with the best in-ring action, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive digital content, laying the foundation to become the central hub for all fans of professional wrestling.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling joins a growing list of wrestling promotions from around the world to stream on MyAEW.com, including CMLL, PRODUCE, Warrior Wrestling, 1 Fall Wrestling, Create-A-Pro, WrestlePro, Limitless and Capital City Championship Combat. Additional promotions will be announced in the near future.

Powell’s POV: MLP is a strong addition to the AEW streaming app. MLP President Scott D’Amore did a good job while heading up TNA creative, and he has a lot of good talent to work with in his MLP promotion.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)