WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Championship match, King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship with Sami Zayn as special referee

-Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match

-Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans in a King of the Ring semifinal match

-Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Ricky Saints vs. Carmelo Hayes for a shot at the U.S. Championship at Night of Champions

Powell’s POV: A loaded lineup with meaningful stakes in each match. Smackdown will be live from Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available to every as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.