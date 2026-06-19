ROH on HonorClub results (6/18): Global Wars with Athena vs. Syuri for the ROH Women’s Championship, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Johnson for the AEW International Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 171 – Global Wars)

Taped June 10-11, 2026, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Andrew J Brady Music Center (tag title match taped June 12, 2026 in Mexico City at Arena Mexico)

Streamed June 18, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Lio Rush defeated Action Andretti and AR Fox in a three-way to win the ROH TV Title

2. Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa beat Viva Van and Lacey Lane

3. Maika over Diamante

4. Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos defeated “Los Villanos” El Hijo del Villano III and Villano III Jr. to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

5. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Lee Johnson to retain the AEW International Title

6. Takumi Iroha beat Hyan

7. Mike Bailey, Mistico, Truth Magnum, and Turbo Floyd over Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Blake Christian, and Jay Lethal

8. Athena defeated Syuri to retain the ROH Women’s Championship