NXT TV rating: Did the numbers bounce back without NBA and NHL competition?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 610,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 548,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.09 rating. Out of the frying pan and into the fire. The NBA and NHL playoffs ended, but Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup game averaged 5.990 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the June 17, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 660,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating.