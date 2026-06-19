Wrestling Open “Episode 233” results (6/18): Vetter’s review of Ichiban vs. Jack Morris, Amira vs. Gabby Forza, Oxx Adams vs. Rickey Shane Page, LJ Cleary vs. Kylon King

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 233”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 18, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 125; it always grows significantly as the show goes on. After missing a week, Paul Crockett is back in the booth. Joining in commentary were Anthony Greene, Dustin Waller, and Ref Scott Robinson.

1. Bruss Hamilton vs. DJ Springs in a spotlight match. The muscular Bruss, who normally competes in the Chicagoland area, is getting around! He recently had an ROH match, too. This is his debut here. Waller and Ref Robinson handled the commentary. I haven’t seen Springs before, and the commentators said he’s just 20. DJ is a scrawny Black man; the commentators agreed he’s half of Bruss’s size. DJ tried a springboard crossbody block but Bruss just tossed him aside!

Bruss splashed him in a corner and hit a big hip-toss. Bruss dominated and kept Springs grounded. DJ hit a huracanrana and a springboard flying forearm for a nearfall at 4:00. Bruss hit a Bulldog Powerslam for the pin. That played out exactly as it should have when looking at the sheer size and muscle mass advantage that Hamilton has.

Bruss Hamilton defeated DJ Springs at 4:26.

* Crockett and Greene took over on commentary for the main show.

* Brad Hollister came to the ring. He wants a match RIGHT NOW against TJ Crawford . TJ’s music played, but he didn’t come out. Brad left the ring, determined to go find Crawford.

2. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. Rain Conway. These two have fought a few times, and Rain has somehow gotten the better of Jack of late. If Jack loses, he must take the mic and say that Rain is the best wrestler to ever come out of the Bio Pro wrestling school! Rain came out first, got on the mic, and was heavily booed. Basic brawling early on. Rain slammed Jack’s head into a ring post at 1:30. (The crowd was a bit light; Crockett just said they had a tornado warning an hour ago!) Jack hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 3:00.

Rain hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Jack fired up and hit some punches. They traded forearm strikes. Rain hit a spinning back suplex for a nearfall. Rain hit a snap suplex at 6:00. Jack hit a powerslam. He hit a springboard back elbow and a spike DDT for a nearfall. Jack hit a sit-out powerbomb, and they were both down at 8:00. Ref Gina accidentally got hit by Rain’s foot. Rain got a chain, but Jack confiscated it! Conway fell to the mat for the ‘Eddie spot.’ Ref Gina got up, saw Jack with the chain, and called for the bell! Conway said this was “a travesty.”

Rain Conway defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale via DQ at 9:26.

* Rain got on the mic and demanded that Jack say he’s the better wrestler. Out of the back came Thomas Santell, looking like a 1960s math teacher, and he came out to a song that sounded like it’s from that era. (He’s a head trainer; I don’t think I’ve seen him in the ring this calendar year.) Santell asked Conway if he “really wants to win like that.” Santell added, “You are better than this.” He told Rain to give Jack a rematch. Santell threatened to “bust out my wrestling boots” if Rain wouldn’t give Jack a rematch. Rain accepted an offer to face Jack again.

3. Kylon King vs. LJ Cleary. Again, Cleary is the fiancé of Lyra Valkyria, and he’s a frequent competitor in the U.S. and Canada. Greene said he lived with Cleary for a year in Japan. Basic offense early on. Kylon dropkicked Cleary to the floor at 2:30. He slammed LJ back-first on the apron. In the ring, King hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. They went back to the floor, and LJ hit some loud chops. In the ring, King choked Cleary in the ropes. He hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:30, and he immediately applied a half-crab.

LJ hit a dropkick and a double stomp to the back as King was bent over, and LJ got a nearfall. Cleary hit a spin kick to the head and “The Irish Goodbye” (Canadian Destroyer) for a nearfall at 8:30. LJ came off the ropes, but King caught him and hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a leaping Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Good action; that ended abruptly! King hit a post-match running knee to the chest and a second piledriver. “This is disgusting!” Crockett said with great disdain.

Kylon King defeated LJ Cleary at 9:33.

* A video package aired. When we returned to the venue, TJ Crawford was in the ring. Hollister came out and chased him off. (Maybe we need a steel cage or a lumberjack match?)

4. Oxx Adams vs. Rickey Shane Page. A rare night for Oxx without BRG. Rickey has some size, but Oxx is a legit seven-footer, and he towers over RSP. Rickey charged at the bell, and they immediately brawled. Oxx hit a snap suplex; Crockett said no one tosses Page around like that! Oxx hit some chops. RSP got to his feet and hit some forearm strikes. Oxx hit a big bodyslam at 3:30, but he missed a splash to the mat. RSP hit a suplex, but he sold the pain in his lower back as he got a nearfall. More basic brawling. Oxx knocked him to the floor. As RSP got back in, Oxx nailed the Choke Bomb and scored the pin. Crockett called it “a statement win.”

Oxx Adams defeated Rickey Shane Page at 7:19.

* Oxx got on the mic, and he called out Handyman Jake Gray for a match next week! Gray has to beat Oxx to earn a match against Brett Ryan Gosselin .

* A video package aired showing the feud between Dustin Waller and Sammy Diaz, and how Brother Greatness defended Diaz and demanded a match. Dustin came out and made some derogatory comments about Brother Greatness.

5. Dustin Waller vs. Brother Greatness. BG came out second and hit a low-blow kick before the bell, then a DDT after the bell for a nearfall! They brawled to the floor, and Waller was in charge. Brother Greatness is several inches shorter. BG hit another low blow as they entered the ring, got a rollup, and a nearfall at 3:00. Waller beat him down for several minutes. BG collapsed as Waller was going for a Lethal Injection. Brother Greatness hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 6:30! Dustin nailed the Lethal Injection, then the Mamba Splash for the pin. Solid action that played out as it should.

Dustin Waller defeated Brother Greatness at 7:31.

* Dustin got back on the mic and continued to berate Brother Greatness. He called out Sammy Diaz, noting he’s been absent a few weeks. Crockett called him a “Low-life.”

6. Amira vs. Gabby Forza. Portland-based Amira seems to be coming here on Thursdays when C*4 has a show on Friday, so I presume she’ll be there tomorrow. These two are both powerhouses. Amira tried several rollups in the opening minute. Gabby is 3-0 in singles matches. She hit a senton at 1:30. Amira hit a Divorce Court Armbreaker and some chops. She nailed a rolling cannonball on Gabby for a nearfall.

Gabby knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. They got up and traded chops, then stereo clotheslines, and they were both down at 5:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 6:30, but she was selling pain in her shoulder. Gabby nailed a Pounce! Gabby nailed the Spear for the pin. Fun action.

Gabby Forza defeated Amira at 8:03.

7. Danny Miles vs. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris. No sign of any other Stetson Ranch members. The bell rang, and they immediately brawled. Danny hit a top-rope crossbody block. Danny hit a back-body drop, and Morris rolled to the floor to regroup. They brawled some more in the ring, and Miles hit a German Suplex at 4:00, but he missed a cannonball in the corner. Morris hit a standing neckbreaker, and he jawed at the fans. They brawled on the floor. Morris hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 8:30. He dropped Danny throat-first on the top rope and hit a DDT for a nearfall.

Miles missed a top-rope frog splash. Morris immediately mounted him and hit some punches. Morris rolled to the floor and grabbed an “F The Ranch” shirt off the merchandise table (Yes, it reads “F”). He stomped on it and wiped his nose on it. Miles fired up and hit a series of clotheslines. Danny hit a gutbuster over his knees, then a twisting cannonball into the corner. Miles hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Miles dove through the ropes onto Morris at 15:30. They brawled away from the ring and by the stage. Ref Gina counted them both out!

Danny Miles vs. Brian Morris went to a double count-out at 16:17.

* Miles got on the mic and wanted a rematch next week… with no count-outs!

8. Jack Morris vs. Ichiban. Morris is a UK star who routinely competes in Japan’s NOAH, and he’s fairly comparable to Drew McIntyre. A feeling-out process early on, as Greene talked about teaming with Morris in Japan. Morris did a hip swivel with a towel around his waist, and Greene made a humorous Val Venis reference. Ichiban tied up the left arm and hit a springboard crossbody block at 3:00, then a clothesline that sent Morris to the floor. They fought on the floor, and Morris hit a flying knife-edge chop off the apron to the floor.

In the ring, Ichiban rammed Jack’s head into all the turnbuckles. He went for a 619, but Jack caught the legs. Ichiban hit some forearm strikes, but Morris hit a suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Ichiban hit a stunner. Jack tied him in a Tree of Woe and hit a coast-to-coast dropkick for a nearfall at 9:30. Nice! Ichiban hit a second-rope twisting suplex, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes, and Ichiban hit some jab punches, then a top-rope flying karate chop and a clothesline. He hit his “One!” punches in the corner and a bulldog, then a slam for a nearfall at 12:30.

Ichiban hit a top-rope flying leg drop for a nearfall. (I’ll reiterate how much bigger the crowd is now from even the first match of the main show.) Morris hit an enzuigiri and hit a release suplex where Ichiban rotated and landed on his stomach. Ichiban hit a superkick. Morris rolled to the floor to avoid a 619, so Ichiban hit a plancha onto him. In the ring, Ichiban got a huracanrana for a nearfall, and this time he hit the 619! He hit the Ichiban Kai (leaping Flatliner) for the pin! A really good match.

Ichiban defeated Jack Morris at 15:19.

* TJ Crawford and Brad Hollister brawled into the ring. Several guys from the locker room ran in and separated them as the crowd chanted, “Let them fight!” Of course, they broke free and brawled until they were separated again. Like I said… this might require a cage match or a lumberjack match!

Final Thoughts: A fascinating main event between two guys who may never share a ring again. Morris has the height and similar looks to Drew McIntyre, but isn’t quite as thick and muscular. They meshed well and had a memorable match. The rest of the show was more average than normal, with a heavy focus on setting up matches for future shows. I’ll go with Amira-Gabby for second and Kylon-Cleary for third.

No real complaints. Brian Morris-Danny Miles might have been better if it had been shorter and left fans wanting to see more; it was a decent brawl, but I’m not clamoring for an immediate rematch, either. I’m getting a kick out of Rain Conway just “having Jack’s number” and finding ways to beat a guy who’s clearly much better in the ring. One new face in the spotlight match, but yeah, Bruss Hamilton has such a wide body, there was no doubt he was winning. I watched this live; check it out on IWTV sometime Friday morning.