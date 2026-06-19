WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Cardiff and Birmingham (reports needed), NXT in Kentucky and Indiana (reports needed), TNA anniversary, Tyson Dux, Wahoo McDaniel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center. The show includes Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship with Sami Zayn as special referee. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available for everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE is in Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Saturday with the following advertised matches: LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker in a street fight, Sol Ruca vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship.

-WWE is in Birmingham, England, at Utilita Arena Birmingham, on Sunday with the following advertised matches: LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker in a street fight, Liv Morgan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship, and Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship.

-NXT is in Corbin, Kentucky, at The Corbin Arena tonight, and will be in Evansville, Indiana, at Old National Events Plaza on Saturday. NXT does not advertise matches for its live events.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Kansas City, the WWE UK, and NXT weekend shows. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-The first TNA show was held on June 19, 2002, in Birmingham, Alabama, at Von Braun Center. The main event featured Ken Shamrock beating Malice to win the vacant NWA World Championship in a Gauntlet for the Gold. Ricky Steamboat was the special referee.

-Tyson Dux (Tyson Moody) is 48.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel was born on June 19, 1938. He died at age 63 on April 18, 2002, of complications from diabetes and renal failure.