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WWE Night of Champions lineup: The latest card for next weekend’s PLE in Saudi Arabia

June 19, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday, June 27, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Kingdom Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament final

-Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring tournament final

-Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: The tournament winners will earn world championship matches at SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as the premium live event streams on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally) noonCT/1ET. The first hour of the show will be simulcast on ESPN, but there’s no word yet on which matches will be held during hour one. My same-day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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