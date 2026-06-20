06/19 PW Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 414): WWE Smackdown review featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship with Sami Zayn as special referee

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his review of a loaded WWE Smackdown show that included Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship with Sami Zayn as referee, Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans in the final KQOTR semifinal matches, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 414) – WWE Smackdown Review.

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