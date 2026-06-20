AEW Collision lineup: Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match and more set for Saturday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Athena vs. Maya World in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Kris Statlander in a Survival of the Fittest qualifier

-Mistico vs. Dante Martin

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Adam Priest

-Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry vs. Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson

-Chris Jericho challenged Tommaso Ciampa to meet face-to-face

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in action

-Pac in action

Powell’s POV: The winner of Athena vs. Maya World will face Mercedes Mone in the finals at the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. AEW is holding a Survival of the Fittest match on the July 1 Dynamite to crown a new TBS Champion (Willow Nightingale vacated the title due to injury). Tonight’s Collision was taped on Wednesday in Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).