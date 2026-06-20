House of Glory “Inferno” results (6/19): Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Nic Nemeth for the HOG Title, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Steph De Lander for the HOG Women’s Title, Amazing Red vs. Ricky Sosa

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Inferno”

June 19, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

I have repeatedly said how much I love this ballroom; it’s an attractive room with a high ceiling, and it’s absolutely packed with 350 fans. This is perhaps the fourth time that New York-based HOG has run here. Jason Solomon and Shaun Prez provided commentary.

* Sam Leterna is our ring announcer tonight.

1. Joe Alonso vs. Joey Silver. Alonso is always the heel, and he got on the mic and ripped the crowd before the bell. Silver hit a superkick before the bell, then the bell rang, and he got a quick nearfall. He hit a bulldog, got a lollipop, and Joe bailed to the floor. As they re-entered, Alonso kicked the ropes to crotch Silver at 2:00, and Alonso repeatedly stomped on Silver. Alonso hit a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall, and he kept Silver grounded. He hit a bodyslam, and he planted his knee in Silver’s back while cranking on Joey’s arms.

Alonso hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:00. Silver fired back with some clotheslines and a dropkick. Silver hit a Spinebuster at 5:30, and he again got a lollipop and shoved it into Alonso’s mouth. He hit a modified powerbomb for a nearfall. Silver dove through the ropes onto him. In the ring, it looked like Alonso was going to hit an Unprettier, but Silver turned it into a backbreaker. Cool move. The ref was out of position, and Alonso hit a low-blow mule kick and scored the tainted pin. Decent opener.

Joe Alonso defeated Joey Silver at 7:22.

2. JJ Doze vs. Mikey G vs. Raheem Royal vs. Jake Crist vs. Angel Jacquez vs. Lio Rush. I wrote their names in order of entrance. I’ve only seen Mikey G once or twice; he has a really thick beard, and he’s a heel. Crist is a two-decade pro and a regular in this venue, but it might technically be his HOG debut. Again, Angel channels his best “Narcissist” Lex Luger, and he comes to the ring with long mirrors so he can admire his physique. Lio slithered to the ring and brought his ROH belt with him. Everyone backed up and was intimidated by Rush.

JJ hit a flip dive to the floor on Lio and Crist, and we’re underway! Raheem hit some huracanranas. Angel hit a dropkick. Lio got back in the ring and offered handshakes to some hesitant opponents. Lio did some of his misdirection running of the ropes and got a rollup. He hit a stunner on Royal. Angel hit a delayed vertical suplex on Lio for a nearfall at 3:00. Doze hit a senton on Angel, then a missile dropkick. Mikey jumped back in and hit a stunner. Angel hit a German Suplex that dumped Mikey on his head. Yikes. Angel hit a powerbomb for a nearfall.

Angel hit a Razor’s Edge on Doze for a nearfall at 4:30. Crist jumped back in and hit a DVD on Angel, then a Sliced Bread out of the corner, then a corner fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. Lio jumped back in and traded forearm strikes with Crist. Lio hit a stunner, then the Rush Hour stunner, bouncing out of the ropes. Lio hit a rolling Koppo Kick. Mikey leapt off the entrance stage and hit a somersault onto two guys on the floor. In the ring, Lio battled Angel. Lio ran on all fours and dove through the ropes at 7:30.

Doze hit a top-rope dive to the floor (that the cameras completely missed). In the ring, Doze hit a 450 senton on Lio for a nearfall. Angel hit a jumping knee to JJ’s chest. He put JJ in a Torture Rack and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall. Crist hit some quick kicks on Mikey and got a nearfall. Guys brawled on the floor, went over the guardrail, and into the crowd! Someone (we heard later it was Royal) dove from the balcony onto the other five. The cameras completely missed the dive. Completely. That’s just an embarrassing production miscue. In the ring, Lio hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Royal. He hit another Rush Hour Stunner, then he cranked back on Raheem’s head until Royal passed out.

Lio Rush defeated JJ Doze, Mikey G, Raheem Royal, Jake Crist, and Angel Jacquez at 11:54.

* The commentators agreed that Royal’s dive “will be all over social media in a couple hours.” If it is, it’ll be from a fan’s camera. They clearly have no idea that the dive was not caught AT ALL by their own production crew. (They said they wanted to see a replay of the dive, but none was shown because they missed it so badly.)

* The mellow tones of Lionel Richie played, which can only mean one thing — the never-ending intro for Rich Swann to “All Night Long.”

3. Rich Swann vs. Mustafa Ali. We got a loud “Both these guys!” chant before they locked up. They shook hands and finally locked up 80 seconds in. Being as we’re in Chicago, Ali is a babyface as well. Standing switches and they worked over each other’s left arm. Ali hit a huracanrana at 3:00. Moments later, Swann hit his own huracanrana. They sped it up with quicker reversals and traded one-counts, and had a standoff at 5:00. They shook hands again. (When is one of them going to kick the other on a handshake?)

Swann offered a test of strength, but of course, he just started dancing. The commentators, apparently never having seen a Swann match before, were highly amused. Swann started dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” Ali went to join in, but he turned babyface by attacking Swann at 7:30 and ending this dance-off. Ali hit a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall. Ali hit a standing moonsault at 9:00 and hit some chops. Swann hit a running mule kick, then a Frankensteiner, and they were both down at 11:00.

Ali hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee and a standing powerbomb. Swann hit his headscissors, where he spiked Ali’s head into the mat. He nailed a frog splash for a nearfall at 12:30. Swann hit a Lethal Injection, but Ali partially blocked it. Ali hit an X-Factor. Swann again went for a Lethal Injection, but Ali caught him in a backslide, and Mustafa floated over for added leverage, for the clean pin out of nowhere. That was a really fun match; you can tell these two have done this dance before.

Mustafa Ali defeated Rich Swann at 14:01.

* Ali took the mic and put over Swann for reaching two years of sobriety, and he got a standing ovation. I’m truly touched by this crowd reaction. Ali said he gives other people hope that they can do the same. (NOT the first time I’ve written this, but no one cuts a better babyface promo on the indy scene than Ali.) Also, I just looked them up on cagematch.net and, to my surprise, this was only the ninth time they’ve ever shared a ring, with just four of them on opposite sides! Ali is now 2-0 in singles matches. (It feels like it should be a lot more than that, as they were in WWE, then TNA, at the same time.)

4. “Dual Focus” JJP and KB Prime vs. Gringo Loco and Vengador. If Loco and Vengador weren’t here, they undoubtedly would be at GCW a few hours away in Cincinnati. Loco opened against the short-haired KB Prime. The masked Vengador then got in and traded standing switches with the long-haired JJP. The commentators talked about the breakup of The Mane Event at the prior HOG show. Dual Focus hit some quick team moves on Loco. Vengador hit a slingshot senton on JJP, then a Lethal Injection on KB Prime at 5:00.

Vendador tied up JJP on the mat and hit a delayed vertical suplex. Loco hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Vengador and JJP traded chops at 7:30. Vengador powerbombed JJP into a corner, and Loco immediately hit a split-legged moonsault onto JJP for a nearfall. JJP finally hit an enzuigiri at 9:00 and they were both down. Loco cut JJP off from tagging out. Prime finally got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines. He hit a missile dropkick on Loco for a nearfall at 10:30.

JJP hit a Poison Rana on Vengador. Loco hit a sit-out piledriver on JJP. Prime hit a pop-up dropkick on Loco, and suddenly everyone was down at 12:00. Vengador hit a superkick. He hit a springboard moonsault to the floor, landing on the opponents in the crowd at 14:00! That earned a “Holy shit!” chant. In the ring, JJP went to the top rope, but Loco nailed the Base Bomb (second-rope swinging powerbomb to the mat). Vengador immediately hit his swinging piledriver on JJP for the pin. That was awesome.

Gringo Loco and Vengador defeated “Dual Focus” JJP and KB Prime at 15:06.

* A 22-minute intermission. They show a logo for the show. They should do like Wrestling Revolver and show an old match to fill the time.

5. Ricky Sosa vs. Amazing Red. A massive pop for Sosa; I’m sure most of the fans here haven’t seen him live before. They shook hands, and the commentators marveled that Sosa “looks like a giant compared to Red.” Standing switches and a standoff. Sosa offered a test of strength. He dropped to his knees at 2:30 (mocking Red’s height). Sosa gave him the middle finger and got some boos! Red dove through the ropes, bounced off Ricky’s chest, and landed in the crowd! Back in the ring, Red hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00.

Red hit a grazing enzuigiri. Sosa hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. He hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Sosa hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:00. He applied a full nelson, but Red broke free and got a rollup for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Red hit a huracanrana at 8:00. He hit a satellite DDT for a believable nearfall. Red hit another huracanrana. Sosa hit a Northern Lights Suplex and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00.

Red got a Code Red-style rollup for a nearfall. Red hit a second-rope twisting DDT for a nearfall at 11:30. Red tried several kicks before landing one. Sosa hit a hard, decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 13:00. Sosa tried a Poison Rana that didn’t quite land. The crowd was forgiving. Red hit a frog splash, then a second one from a different corner for a nearfall at 14:30. Sosa hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. Good action, although they had a few missteps in those final few minutes.

Ricky Sosa defeated Amazing Red at 16:13.

* Steph De Lander came to the ring. She got on the mic and boasted that she has again broken Shotzi Blackheart’s arm, and Shotzi isn’t cleared to compete. Shotzi snuck in behind her and threw a chair at her! (I started the stopwatch when the chair struck Steph). Shotzi repeatedly whipped Blackheart with her belt. Shotzi does have a big cast on her left wrist. She dove through the ropes onto SDL. They brawled into the crowd. No bell yet. Shotzi leapt off a bar and onto Steph on the floor. They continued to loop the room. Shotzi threw a garbage can at her at 3:00. The commentators reiterated that we haven’t had a bell yet. They got in the ring!

6) Shotzi Blackheart vs. Steph De Lander for the HOG Women’s Title. We got the bell at 4:06. SDL swung a chair, but it ricocheted off the ropes and into her face. Shotzi hit some kicks. Steph kicked a chair that Shotzi was holding, sending it into Shotzi’s face, and SDL got a nearfall. Steph accidentally speared the ref, and the ref was down! Blackheart hit a spinning back fist with that hard cast! She hit a top-rope senton for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Steph threw a chair at Shotzi. Shotzi jumped on Steph’s back and applied a sleeper, and they fell to the mat. The ref checked Steph and called for the bell!

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Steph De Lander to retain the HOG Women’s Title at 7:19/official time of 3:13.

* Shotzi pulled off the cast and repeatedly hit Steph with it! The commentators agreed that Shotzi actually seems just fine! Shotzi continued a post-match assault, even after De Lander rolled to the floor.

7. Charles Mason vs. Nic Nemeth for the HOG Title. Mason again wore his long glittery black robe; it appears he’s no longer wearing suits to wrestle in. We got the bell, but Mason jawed at the crowd before locking up with Nemeth. They tied up on the mat and traded reversals. Nemeth got to show off those mat-based skills as they tied up on the mat. Nemeth hit a dropkick at 4:00 and was fired up and got a nice babyface pop. He hit a series of elbow drops. They fought to the floor, and Mason whipped Nemeth into the guardrail at 5:30, then raked the back with his fingernails.

Mason did it again as they entered the ring. He hit a hard Irish Whip at 7:30 with Nemeth hitting the corner chest-first. Mason hit a back suplex and remained in charge. “He’s the kind of guy who, as a kid, probably ripped the wings off of insects; he probably does it as an adult for all I know,” Solomon said. Mason locked in a sleeper, but Nemeth escaped. Mason pushed Nemeth to the mat and choked him, and he also yelled at the ref. Mason hit his Meteora into the corner. He went for his rolling DVD, but Nemeth countered and hit a DDT at 12:00.

Nemeth hit a Rude Awakening and another big elbow drop. Mason applied another sleeper. Nemeth escaped and hit a Fameasser leg drop for a nearfall at 13:30, and the crowd chanted, “That was three!” Mason hit a Mafia Kick and his spinning clothesline, then another Meteora, and this time he hit the rolling DVD for a nearfall. They again fought to the floor. A fan handed Mason his chair, and the crowd chanted, “You sold out!” at the fan! Funny. They looped ringside and brawled. They got into the ring, and Mason sprayed water in Nemeth’s eyes! Nic hit a headbutt.

Mason hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant, and Solomon made a Bray Wyatt reference. Mason collapsed and sold an injury, and the crowd loudly booed; he faked an injury the last time they were here! The ref backed up Nemeth, who was annoyed. The crowd loudly chanted “Bullshit!” and I’m smiling at all of this. Mason hopped to his feet, but Nemeth nailed a superkick for a believable nearfall at 19:30. Nemeth applied his own standing sleeper! He went for a leaping DDT, but Mason pushed him away. Mason hit a low-blow punt kick and a Gotch-style piledriver for the tainted pin. That was really, really good.

Charles Mason defeated Nic Nemeth to retain the HOG Title at 20:54.

Final Thoughts: A top-notch show. So many good matches to choose from here. I’ll go with the main event first, the Loco tag was a blast for second, Ali-Swann for third, with Red-Sosa honorable mention. All four were so good, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone else has them in a different order.

It’s unfortunate that perhaps the only negatives of the show were a few missed production spots. On one dive to the floor, as the cameras were focused on the guys on the floor set up to catch the dive, we didn’t see the move. But the dive off the balcony not being captured at all is just an unforgivable mistake.

House of Glory is among the growing list of promotions that are leaving Triller+. The organization announced that this is their final show on the platform. Recently, some HOG shows have appeared directly for free on YouTube, but I don’t know if that’s the plan going forward.