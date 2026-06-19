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WWE Smackdown preview: The Night of Champions go-home show (London reports needed)

June 19, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Paige vs. Jacy Jayne

-Giulia vs. Kiana James

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be taped on Tuesday in London, England, at the 02 Arena. Unfortunately, the show will not stream live internationally on Tuesday and will instead air in the usual Friday night time slot. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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