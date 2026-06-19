WWE Raw preview: Two tag title matches and more set for Monday afternoon’s show in London

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles

-Paige and Brie Bella vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-The King and Queen of the Ring finalists speak

Powell’s POV: An ad that aired during Smackdown listed the KQOTR finalists speaking and showed Oba Femi and Iyo Sky. It’s unclear whether the other finalists, Jey Uso and Liv Morgan, will take part, but I assume so since they are Raw wrestlers. This will be the brand’s go-home show for WWE Night of Champions. Raw will be live from London, England, at The O2. Smackdown will be taped on Tuesday at the same venue, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Monday afternoon on Netflix at 1CT/2ET. My same-day audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).