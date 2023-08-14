WWE Raw results (8/14): Powell’s live review of Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark barred from ringside, Shinsuke Nakamura follow-up from his turn on Seth Rollins

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,577)

Live from Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

Aired August 14, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett. They hyped Cody Rhodes vs. Wade Barrett, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark barred from ringside, and Cole’s interview with Shinsuke Nakamura…

“Judgment Day” members Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest were introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Cole noted that Finn Balor was conspicuous by his absence, though he also noted that Balor would have a match later in the night.

Once in the ring, Ripley welcomed viewers to Raw. Ripley said things haven’t been going their way. Priest said Balor should have walked out of SummerSlam as the champion. Priest added that they should have won their match last week.

Priest said they will dictate what happens as long as he holds the Money in the Bank contract. Priest added that Balor would dominate Cody. Priest said Balor should be saying that himself, but he wasn’t there. Priest told viewers not to get it twisted and said they weren’t breaking up, but he stated again that Balor should be there. “We’re here, where’s Finn Balor?” Priest asked.

JD McDonagh made his entrance with a mic in hand. Priest told McDonagh to be very careful with what he was about to say. Priest put over Judgment Day and asked if he could enter the ring. Once he did, he said he had a message from Balor, who told them to worry about the real targets Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

Ripley said they don’t take orders from anyone, especially people who are not part of Judgment Day. Dom tired to speak and was booed, then said they had things locked down. The boos drowned out Dom as he continued to talk. Dom said he just found out that Canada is part of North America, meaning he’s the champion “of this dump.” McDonagh said he meant no disrespect and was just delivering a message. Ripley told McDonagh to tell Balor that they need to talk.

Sami Zayn made his entrance and went right after McDonagh while the broadcast team recalled that McDonagh took out Zayn last week. Zayn got the better of McDonagh, then climbed onto the ring apron. Zayn dropped down and grabbed McDonagh, who pulled Zayn’s injured elbow into the ring post. McDonagh ran Zayn into the post again and Zayn was down selling his wrapped elbow heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I didn’t expect to see Zayn taking part in anything physical after seeing that huge knot on his elbow last week. The story involving Balor and the rest of Judgment Day while McDonagh stirs the pot is intriguing.

1. Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh. Cole said the match was made official by Adam Pearce during the break. Cole said Zayn’s elbow injury was traumatic bursitis. McDonagh targeted the injured elbow. Barrett played up McDonagh’s NXT gimmick while talking about he knows how to ruthlessly target an injured body part. Zayn’s wrap was off when McDonagh stood on the broadcast table and dropped a knee on the injured elbow. [C]

McDonagh performed a standing Spanish Fly for a two count, then applied a crossface. Zayn rolled over on McDonagh to get to the ropes. Zayn came back with an exploder suplex.

Finn Balor walked out dressed in non-wrestling attire. Zayn called for Balor to bring it. Balor ran toward the ring and then stopped. McDonagh rolled up Zayn for a two count. McDonagh headbutted Zayn. McDonagh went up top and went for a moonsault, but Zayn put his boots up. Balor climbed onto the apron, but Zayn knocked him back to ringside. Zayn hit the Helluva Kick and then pinned McDonagh…

Sami Zayn defeated JD McDonagh in 11:45.

Powell’s POV: A nice opening match. I’m a bit surprised to see Zayn go over if only because he had outs with his injury and Balor showing up, but it’s not anything that McDonagh can’t come back from.

Chelsea Green was shown holding both WWE Women’s Tag Team Title belts. Pearce said Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL. He was about to strip Green, but she stopped him and threatened to call his manager and then human resources. Pearce asked what she expected him to do in this situation. Green said she would hold auditions for her next tag team partner.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance entered the room. They started to speak about how they would be ready to challenge Green and her new partner, but Piper Niven burst into the picture with a boot to the head of Chance. Niven told Green that she’s her new partner. Green indicated that Niven would need her name and number, but Niven took one of the title belts and firmly declared herself as Green’s new partner…

Powell’s POV: It’s not the first time that a company has allowed someone to fill a vacant tag title slot in a situation like this. In past years, I would have preferred that a tournament determine the new champions, but I’ve seen more than enough of pro wrestling tournaments lately, so I’m not going to complain. That said, here’s wishing Green and Niven the best of health as they move forward with those cured title belts.

“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci made their entrance. A video package aired on the trio… [C]