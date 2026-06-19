TNA re-signs a wrestler who has held three of the company’s championships

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Friday to announce the re-signing of Trey Miguel.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that Trey Miguel has re-signed with the company, as first reported by iHeartRadio’s Battleground podcast.

A two-time TNA X-Division and one-time TNA International Champion, Trey also is a former TNA World Tag Team Champion.

Powell’s POV: A good signing. Miguel joined Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed in signing with AEW on January 14, only to be released four days later due to offensive tweets he made in 2019 and 2020. Miguel returned to TNA on January 22. He has been sidelined since April after suffering a broken patella during a match at TNA Rebellion. In related news, TNA announced the signing of Allie on Thursday.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)