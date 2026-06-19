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06/19 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Sean Plichta and Jason Powell on TNA changes, “Road Dogg” Brian James, next weekend’s WWE, AEW, TNA, and NXT events, AEW Dynamite

June 19, 2026

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Sean Plichta (@seanplichta) and Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell is joined by Sean Plichta, who is filling in for the vacationing Jake Barnett, as the co-host of Dot Net Weekly. They discuss TNA’s “workforce reduction” with several departures, Brian James’ future, key developments on the road to next weekend’s WWE, AEW, TNA, and NXT events, AEW Dynamite, and more (94:56)…

Click here for the June 19 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

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