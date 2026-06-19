WWE Smackdown results (6/19): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship with Sami Zayn as referee, Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans in KQOTR semifinal matches

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,400)

Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

Streamed live June 19, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary and noted that Kansas City was the site of the first edition of Smackdown, and this is episode 1,400. Tessitore narrated split-screen shots of Je’Von Evans and Jey Uso, and Charlotte Flair, who was with Alexa Bliss, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, followed by single shots of Gunther, Sami Zayn, and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes…

Tessitore and Wade Barrett checked in from their broadcast table and hyped that they would be kicking things off with the WWE Championship match. A video package recapped Cody beating Gunther at Clash in Italy while the referee missed Gunther’s foot on the bottom rope…

Powell’s POV: My guess for this match is that it sets up a Triple Threat with Cody, Gunther, and Zayn at Night of Champions. WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 7,014 with 6,618 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 18,500. The last time WWE ran the venue, 7,598 tickets were distributed for the December 8, 2025, Raw show.

Sami Zayn made his entrance dressed in a referee shirt. He greeted a supportive fan and pulled a “Sami Sux” sign away from another fan. Gunther’s entrance followed. Cody Rhodes made his entrance, and the fan had the “Sami Sux” sign again…

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship with Sami Zayn as special referee. Mark Nash delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. Zayn and Gunther were booed, while Cody was cheered.

Tessitore mentioned that Triple H beat The Rock to retain the WWE Championship, and he noted that Shawn Michaels “was one of the guest referees” (he did not mention that Shane McMahon was the other guest referee).

Cody threw punches at Gunther in the corner. Zayn counted and then stepped in to move Cody out of the corner. Gunther took advantage of the situation by dropping Cody with a big boot to the head, which drew boos from the crowd.

Cody came back with a Cody Cutter and a powerslam. Gunther caught Cody’s leg when he tried to throw a kick in the corner. Gunther wrenched Cody’s knee over the middle rope and eventually put him in a Figure Four. Gunther used the ropes for leverage. Zayn spotted it and made him release the hold. Gunther argued with Zayn until Cody rolled him up for a two count.

Gunther came right back with a big boot and a clothesline. Cody caught Gunther with CrossRhodes and went for the pin. Gunther put his foot under the bottom rope. Zayn almost made the three count, but he spotted Gunther’s foot under the rope and stopped at the last moment.

Cody questioned Zayn’s decision. Zayn tugged his referee shirt to signify that he was in charge. Cody swatted Zayn’s hand. Zayn shoved Cody right into Gunther’s sleeper. Cody reached the ropes. Gunther didn’t release the hold, so Zayn fish-hooked Gunther and pulled him away from Cody. Gunther pie-faced Zayn, who slapped him. Gunther kicked and powerbombed Zayn.

Cody ducked a clothesline and performed a Cody Cutter from the top rope. Cody hit CrossRhodes and covered Gunther, but Zayn was down. A second referee ran out and counted the pin, but Gunther kicked out. Gunther rallied with a shotgun dropkick and a powerbomb. Gunther had Cody pinned, but Zayn pulled the second referee out of the ring. Barrett noted that Zayn could have disqualified Gunther, but he was letting the match continue.

Cody went for a sunset flip, but Gunther held the top rope. Zayn returned to the ring and kicked Gunther’s hands off the top rope. Zayn made a fast three count to give Cody the win.

Cody Rhodes defeated Gunther in 11:15 to retain the WWE Championship.

After the match, Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis walked onto the stage and yelled at Zayn before they headed backstage. Gunther was not far behind Zayn and Aldis, and the show abruptly cut to a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The match was laid out nicely to create mystery about whether Zayn would play favorites. Zayn played it down the middle until Gunther powerbombed him. I would not be a fan of this finish had it taken place on a premium live event, but it worked for me as a television match.

After the broadcast team recapped highlights of the match, the cameras to the Gorilla Position, where Cody and Gunther were arguing with Aldis. Cody walked away and headed to the ring, while Zayn stepped in and argued with Gunther and Aldis.

In the ring, Cody called for a referee and for the match to be restarted. Backstage, Zayn questioned why the match would be restarted and told Aldis “absolutely not” regarding the restart. Gunther hit Zayn and tossed him into a wall. Aldis sent Gunther and a referee to the ring…

2. Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship. Gunther entered the ring and fought with Cody, so the referee called for the opening bell. Cody applied a sleeper, but Gunther escaped and put Cody in a sleeper, which Cody eventually broke.

Cody went for another sleeper, but Gunther avoided it and put Cody in the sleeper. Cody backed Gunther into the corner. Sami Zayn entered the ring and charged toward Cody and Gunther. Cody slapped out of the sleeper, and Zan drilled Gunther with a Helluva Kick.

Cody Rhodes fought Gunther to a no-contest in 3:20 in a WWE Championship match.

Afterward, the referee was handed the WWE Championship belt. Zayn took the belt away and hit the referee. Cody approached Zayn from behind. Zayn hit Cody with the title belt. Cody immediately showed remorse. Barrett said he didn’t think Zayn saw it was Cody. Zayn exited and went to the stage, where he took the “Sami Sux” sign and tore it up before going backstage…

Powell’s POV: This was all really well done. The Cody and Zayn saga has been terrific, and now they’ve added Gunther, presumably for that Triple Threat match, as I suspected. Everyone involved in this did a good job, but Zayn’s work has been exceptional.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Jade Cargill, who was with B-Fab and Michin. All three women complained about Tiffany Stratton costing Jade the four-way Queen of the Ring match. Jade boasted that she injured WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Jade challenged Stratton to put the Women’s U.S. Championship on the line at Night of Champions…

The broadcast team hyped the King of the Ring semifinal match for later in the show… [C]

The broadcast team recapped the WWE Championship match drama…

Backstage, Gunther accused Nick Aldis of screwing him twice. Gunther said Aldis is the only reason he’s not the champion. Aldis recalled that Gunther selected Zayn to be the special referee. Gunther said he wanted another championship match at Night of Champions. “Get it done,” Gunther barked at Aldis…

The broadcast team recapped Jey Uso winning the four-way King of the Ring match on last week’s show…

Solo Sikoa was shown seated in his dressing room when Jacob Fatu showed up. Solo asked what the hell Fatu wanted. Solo told Fatu to tell Roman Reigns that his answer is still no regarding Roman’s request that he rejoin the family.

Fatu said Reigns ordered him to make sure no one gets involved in Jey Uso’s match. Fatu told Solo that Reigns won’t wait long for Solo to make the right choice. Solo asked what that meant. Fatu told him to take it how he wants. Fatu said it’s up to him, it’s up Solo, and then he exited.

Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga showed up after Fatu left. Tama asked what Solo’s conversation with Fatu was all about. Solo told him not to worry about Reigns wanting him to rejoin the family. Solo said they should focus on their WWE Tag Team Title match. Tama told Solo to stay backstage because there was no telling who would follow if Solo joined them at ringside. Solo started to protest, but Talla cut him off and said that the Bloodline isn’t their problem, the WWE Tag Team Titles are…

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth made their entrance… [C]

A Blake Monroe vignette aired. She wrote in her diary and spoke about meeting Giulia once before in Japan. Monroe congratulated Giulia on making it, but told her not to cry when she passes her by…

Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga made their entrance…

2. Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Solo Sikoa was not in his team’s corner when the match started. AAA Tag Team Champions “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar were shown watching the match on a television backstage.

R-Truth played to the crowd after stopping Talla from entering the ring when he wasn’t the illegal man. Tama hit Truth from behind and sent him to the floor. Talla dropped Truth with a big boot while the referee was arguing with Tama. Priest went after Talla, who chokeslammed him on the apron.

[Hour Two] Priest extended Talla’s streak of being clotheslined over the top rope and landing on his feet. Solo Sikoa showed up. Talla spoke with Solo, who shoved him out of the way and sacrificed himself when Priest jumped off the ring steps and hit him.

Talla grabbed Priest and went for a chokslam, but Priest slipped away. Talla charged Priest, who moved, causing Talla to crash into the ring post. Tama reached over the top rope and grabbed Priest by the hair. R-Truth rolled up Tama and got the three count.

Damian Priest and R-Truth defeated Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga in roughly 10:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

The champions exited. Tama and Talla were upset with Solo, who stood on the apron. Tama and Talla left without Solo, while Tessitore said Solo was a major distraction who may have cost them the title match…

Powell’s POV: The Priest and Truth title reign isn’t doing much for this viewer, but the drama with Solo and the Tongans kept things interesting.

Backstage, Sami Zayn spoke to a comatose Johnny Gargano, who was lying on a production crate, while an annoyed Candice LeRae stood by. Zayn called himself the last real good guy.

Nick Aldis showed up and took exception to Zayn using that description. Aldis was upset with Zayn for making a fast count during the WWE Championship match. Zayn said Aldis asked him to be the referee.

Zayn said he called it down the middle until Gunther powerbombed him. Aldis said Zayn put his hands on Gunther. Zayn assumed that Aldis thought he was going to screw over Cody, who should be thanking him for still being the WWE Champion. Zayn said he didn’t ask to be involved in any of this, but he wasn’t going away that easily…

Tessitore hyped the No. 1 contenders’ match for a shot at the U.S. Championship… [C] Tessitore hyped a Zuffa Boxing event that will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tessitore said Liv Morgan would attend the event…

Jey Uso was fired up as he looked into the camera and spoke about his match “blazing past” Je’Von Evans to get to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament and said he would face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship.

Je’Von Evans clapped as he entered the picture. Evans said Jey was overlooking him, but he’s a big fan of Jey’s. Evans called Jey “unc” while wishing him good luck. Jey didn’t like it and told Evans to keep the same energy in the ring when he slaps the taste out of his mouth and makes him his son. Evans told him to watch himself…

3. Ricky Saints vs. Carmelo Hayes for a shot at the U.S. Championship at Night of Champions. Both entrances were televised. Saints stalled by taking his sweet time removing his jacket before starting the match. With Saints on the apron, Hayes jumped over the top rope and spiked Saints’ head on the apron. Hayes looked into the camera while motioning for a title belt and said, “I’m coming for it, let’s talk about it,” before a PIP break. [C]