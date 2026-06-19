Dreamwave Wrestling “Uprising: Women Athletes 8” results (6/19): Vetter’s review of Rebecca J Scott vs. J-Rod for the Uprising Alternative Title, Maggie Lee vs. B3cca, Megan Bayne vs. Vertvixen

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Uprising: Women Athletes 8”

June 19, 2026, in La Salle, Illinois, at Kaycee Club

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

Again, this venue holds perhaps 350 fans. This city is roughly 70-80 minutes straight west of Chicago. Heel manager Zeke Zshe and Kyle Fields provided commentary.

* Several of the WWE ID talents were booked for this weekend and were later pulled by WWE (presumably an Evolve taping?)

* The pixellation on the live feed was awful. Brutally bad. I can only hope and assume that the replay looks normal.

1. Harley Hudson vs. Tori Fox. I think I’ve seen Fox once; she’s a slender woman with long blonde hair that almost reaches her butt. Fox walked across Harley’s back, then hit a shotgun dropkick. Harley is the heel, and she regrouped on the floor and shouted at the crowd. Back in the ring, Fox hit a running basement dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00. Harley hit a backbreaker over her knee and took control.

Hudson hit a running knee in the corner at 5:00 and did a Fargo Strut before getting a nearfall. She hit a guillotine leg drop on the ring apron. Fox hit a Flatliner out of the ropes for a nearfall at 8:30. Harley hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall, and she argued with the ref. Tori applied an Octopus Stretch, and Harley tapped out! A mild upset.

Tori Fox defeated Harley Hudson at 9:21.

2. Davina Thorne vs. Rachel Ley. I saw Davina wrestle at a show in St. Paul last year, but she’s usually a manager in Chicago’s AAW. Ley had a really impressive showing against Laynie Luck here a few months ago. They locked up and appear to be roughly the same height and overall size. Thorne pulled her to the mat by the hair and celebrated. Rachel hit some armdrags and a Finlay Roll at 2:00, and a flipping guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Thorne hit double knees to the back and took control.

Thorne hit some hard chops and a hard back elbow, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. Ley fired up and hit some clotheslines and an enzuigiri. Thorne hit a scoop bodyslam for a nearfall at 6:30. Thorne grabbed her mirror, but the ref confiscated it. Ley nailed a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Thorne nailed an X-Factor faceplant. Ley hit a swinging neckbreaker. Ley hit a forward cartwheel flip off the top turnbuckle for the pin. That’s a unique finisher! Ley is on the list of ‘ones to watch.’

Rachel Ley defeated Davina Thorne at 8:22.

3. Brittnie Brooks vs. Emily Jaye. Brooks came out first and cut a heel promo, saying these fans are losers. The tall, black-haired Jaye was recently seen at ringside in AEW, taking a selfie with Andrade El Idolo. A commentator noted how the lineup — including this match — was shuffled due to ID talent being pulled. Brooks immediately hit some kicks. Emily hit a running knee and a hair-mare faceplant for a nearfall. Brooks rolled to the floor at 1:30 and called for a timeout, but Jaye hit a baseball slide dropkick onto her.

Brooks dropped her face-first on the apron. In the ring, she mounted Jaye and repeatedly punched her. The crowd was all over her with their boos. Brittnie kept Emily grounded for several minutes and planted her knee in Jay’s spine. They had a double hair-mare faceplant spot and were both down at 6:30. Jaye hit a huracanrana out of the corner and a Meteora for a nearfall. Brooks hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00.

Brooks set up for the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane), but Emily escaped, and Emily hit a Lungblower to the back. She hit a running knee in the corner. Brooks hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Brooks hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch for the pin. The problems with the screen freezing got really bad at the end of this match. (I presume the replay will be better, because frankly, it would be hard for it to be worse.)

Brittnie Brooks defeated Emily Jaye at 9:56.

4) Badger Briggs vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Gabby Forza in a no-disqualification match. Briggs has reddish hair and wore a singlet; I think I’ve seen her twice before. Badger is tall, too, maybe 5’10” or 5’11”. Because this is a fight, Shazza wore pink pants and a T-shirt instead of her usual ring attire. This was supposed to be a four-way, but the commentators didn’t say anything about Tara Zep’s absence. Shazza hit a DDT on Gabby onto a folded chair. Badger hit a senton on Shazza for a nearfall at 2:00.

On the floor, Gabby hit a backbreaker over her knee on Shazza, then some loud chops. Gabby did a Gorilla Press on Shazza and dropped her stomach-first on the apron. In the ring, they set up a door in the corner and teased pushing each other through it. Gabby and Badger swung chairs, and they clanged together. Shazza got a rollup on Gabby at 5:30. Shazza got underneath Gabby in a corner and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall.

Shazza hit Badger over the head with a trash can, then she struck Gabby across the back with a chair! Gabby got both women up and hit the Samoan Drop-and-fallaway slam combo, and they were all down at 8:00. They got to their knees and traded chops. Gabby did a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing on Badger. Shazza hit a back suplex on Gabby. She put the trash can over Gabby’s head at 9:30 and repeatedly hit some roundhouse kicks on the garbage can and got a nearfall.

Badger hit a Falcon Arrow that really spiked Shazza’s head. Shazza clocked Badger over the head with a garbage can lid, and she hit the Splits Stunner. Gabby immediately hit a spear that sent Briggs through the door in the corner! However, Shazza hit Gabby over the head with the garbage can lid, then stole the pin on Briggs. Good brawl.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Gabby Forza and Badger Briggs at 11:18.

* Shazza got on the mic. It’s really hard to understand her, but she yelled at the fans and stormed off.

5. Briar Hale vs. Brody Dahl. The Hale twins always remind me of Ronda Rousey. No on-screen graphics for Brody, but I found the correct spelling; she is making me think of Ruby Riot. The commentators wondered where twin sister Sage Hale is. Brody trained at Seth Rollins’ “Black & Brave” training school. Briar hit a clothesline in the corner, and Briar fell to the floor. We had a classic Killer Bees moment, as Sage Hale jumped in the ring and beat up Brody. Of course, the referee is the only person unaware of the ‘twin magic’ moment. Kyle, the heel commentator, also continued to pretend that it was Briar still in the ring.

Hale hit a suplex at 4:00. (I am seeing that Brody debuted at the Rumble match here in December; she was the only entrant that I didn’t know.) Sage got kicked to the floor, but Briar jumped back in at 5:30 and continued to beat up Dahl. Dahl hit some hard back elbows in the corner. Brody hit a uranage off the ropes for a nearfall. The ref for the first time I saw the Hale sisters together, and he ejected one of them, but it was apparently the wrong one! Sage rolled up Brody for the pin.

Briar (and Sage!) Hale defeated Brody Dahl at 9:14.

6. B3cca vs. Maggie Lee. International pop star B3cca sang “Hot Bod” on her way to the ring. Cagematch.net shows these two have fought four times and are 1-1 in singles matches. B3cca told the crowd it’s her birthday, but she’s “sad I’m in this ring with this uggo,” as she pointed at Maggie. They started brawling, and B3cca hit some overhand chops. They traded some quick reversals. Maggie hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. B3cca hit a running knee to the back of the head as Maggie was against the ropes, and she took control.

B3cca hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. B3cca has two men in her entourage, wearing black suits, and one of them choked Maggie in the ropes. B3cca applied a Straitjacket Choke at 5:00, but Maggie escaped. B3cca hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Maggie nailed a Pump Kick. Maggie hit a Helluva Kick and a German Suplex, then a running Blockbuster at 8:30, but B3cca rolled to the floor. Maggie hit a top-rope somersault onto B3cca and the two male security guards.

Maggie put B3cca on her shoulders, but B3cca’s feet accidentally struck the ref! Maggie hit a Cradle Shock for a visual pin, but we had no ref. A male security guard jumped in the ring and hit a back suplex on Maggie. B3cca accidentally struck the security guard! Maggie hit a German Suplex on B3cca. Brittnie Brooks jumped in the ring and hit a discus forearm on Maggie! B3cca tied up Maggie on the mat, and Lee tapped out. The ref woke up, saw the tap, and called for the bell. Good action.

B3cca defeated Maggie Lee at 11:32.

7. Megan Bayne vs. Vert Vixen. Bayne beat Vert on AEW Collision in June 2025 in their only prior meeting. An intense lockup to open. I’m a big fan of both women. Vert is maybe 5’10”, so not that much shorter than Megan. Bayne hit a pump kick and a running shoulder tackle. She scooped up Vert and ran her back-first into a corner at 1:30 and hit some chops. Bayne hit a Mafia Kick that sent Vert from the apron to the floor at 3:30. On the floor, Megan hit some more chops. They got back into the ring, and Bayne hit some short-arm clotheslines.

Vert hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. She applied a half-crab. Bayne slammed Vert for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 8:00. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Maggie put Vert on her shoulders and slammed her to the mat, then hit a German Suplex. Vert blocked a leaping clothesline, and she hit a German Suplex. Megan popped to her feet and hit her leaping clothesline for a nearfall at 10:00.

Vert hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. She hit a Helluva Kick, but Megan hit a Claymore Kick. Vert snapped Megan’s throat over the top rope, then she hit a Death Valley Driver onto the ring apron, and they both fell to the floor at 12:30. Back in the ring, Megan hit a second-rope fallaway slam for a nearfall. Vert hit a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 14:30. They got up and traded more chop and forearm strikes. Megan nailed a spear, and she scored the pin. A really good match.

Megan Bayne defeated Vert Vixen at 15:48.

8. Rebecca J. Scott vs. “J-Rod” Jessica Roden for the Uprising Alternative Title. I haven’t watched the *American Gladiators* show, but J-Rod wore her gear that is clearly honoring that show. If you haven’t seen her, she’s also tall (listed online at 5’10”) and muscular. RJS, by comparison, is maybe 5’3″. Cagematch.net shows they’ve shared the ring six times (scrambles and a Rumble), but this is a first-ever singles match. J-Rod easily shoved her to the mat. RJS hit a shotgun dropkick to the corner and some spin kicks to the thighs.

Rebecca hit a Sling Blade clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. J-Rod dropped her ‘snake-eyes’ and hit a running Mafia Kick for a nearfall. J-Rod hit a Bulldog Powerslam and made a cocky one-footed cover for a nearfall. RJS went for a crossbody block, but J-Rod caught her and hit a fallaway slam at 4:00. They fought to the floor, and Jessica threw her into the guardrail, and she was in charge. J-Rod stopped to jaw at kids in the front row. Rebecca hit a Pump Kick. In the ring, RJS hit a basement dropkick on the knee and a running knee for a nearfall at 6:30.

RJS hit some Yes Kicks, and a commentator made a Bryan Danielson reference. She went for an armbar on the mat, but J-Rod got to her feet and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, and she jawed at the ref. J-Rod nailed a spear for a nearfall, but she pulled up RJS by her hair! However, Rebecca immediately rolled up Roden for the flash pin out of nowhere! Good action.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated “J-Rod” Jessica Roden to retain the Uprising Alternative Title at 8:56.

* B3cca jumped in the ring and choked Rebecca with a leather strap! Those two have a strap match on Saturday’s show! B3cca put a foot on RJS’s prone body and posed with Rebecca’s title belts.

Final Thoughts: Some really strong matches to end the show. Bayne-Vert was easily the best match here. I’ll go with Maggie-B3cca for second, and the main event third. A nice, talented core of Shazza, Gabby, and Brittnie carried the early matches.

Brody Dahl isn’t at the level of the other workers here. Badger Briggs, Fox, and Thorne are all still fairly green too. The kids in the crowd were engaged in the ‘twin magic’ cheating by the Hale sisters.

No point in venting more on the poor production values, as I’m sure it will all look fine on replay, which should be posted on IWTV at some point on Saturday.