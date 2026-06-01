AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship and TNT Title matches set for Wednesday

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Rush for the AEW World Championship

-Kevin Knight vs. Mike Bailey for the TNT Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Alex Windsor vs. a Wild Card wrestler in an Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Richmond, Virginia, at Siegel Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).