WWE Raw in Columbus, Roman Reigns, Bo Dallas, Ricky Banderas, Tatsutoshi Goto, Hiro Saito, Alberto El Patron, Elijah Burke, Alex Shelley, Kiana James, Johnny Rougeau, Bray Wyatt, Owen Hart, Donna Christanello, Ray Candy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-It’s Memorial Day in the United States. Thank you to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as their families for the sacrifices they made. I will be taking the afternoon off, but things will get back to normal starting tonight with Raw.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center. The show features the brand’s final push for WWE Clash in Italy. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be recorded on Tuesday this week due to the holiday. Submit any pro wrestling-related questions before Tuesday afternoon at 12CT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Greensboro, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite/Collision in Portland, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Lexington, and Saturday Night’s Main Event in Fort Wayne. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Roman Reigns (Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) is 41 today.

-Tatsutoshi Goto is 70 today.

-Dark Journey (Lynda Newton) is 69 today.

-Hiro Saito is 65 today.

-Ricky Banderas (Gilbert Cosme) is 51 today. He also works as King Muertes and Judas Mesias.

-Alberto El Patron (Jose Alberto Rodríguez) is 51 today. He wrestled as Alberto Del Rio in WWE.

-Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) is 36 today.

-The late Johnny Rougeau (Jean Rougeau) died of cancer on May 25, 1983, at age 53. He was the uncle of Jacques and Raymond Rougeau.

-“The Pope” Elijah Burke turned 47 on Saturday. He also wrestled as D’Angelo Dinero.

-Alex Shelley (Patrick Martin) of the Motor City Machine Guns is 42.

-Kiana James (Kayla Klingensmith) turned 29 on Saturday.

-The late Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was born on May 23, 1987. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on August 24, 2023.

-The late Ray Candy (Ray Canty) died of a heart attack at age 42 on May 23, 1994.

-The late Donna Christanello (Mary Alfonsi) was born on May 23, 1942. She died from COPD at age 69 on August 25, 2011.

-The late Owen Hart died at age 34 on May 23, 1999, when he fell to his death at the WWE Over the Edge pay-per-view event.