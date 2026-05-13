AEW Dynamite in Asheville, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Dennis Rodman, Glacier, Jimmy Yang, Scarlett, Jumbo Tsuruta

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Asheville, North Carolina, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The show features Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. Brooks Jensen vs. Tristan Angels vs. Dorian Van Dux vs. Tate Wilder in a four-way for a shot at the Evolve Championship in two weeks.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s Dynamite television show a C+ grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-I gave Wednesday’s hour of AEW Collision a B- grade, thanks mostly to the loaded opening segment that was a carryover from Dynamite. Will Pruett gave Saturday’s Fairway to Hell hour an A grade during his weekly same-night audio review. I gave it a B+ grade and really enjoyed the unique setting.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE Hall of Fame celebrity wing inductee Dennis Rodman is 65.

-Glacier (Ray Lloyd) is 62.

-Jimmy Yang is 45.

-Scarlett (Elizabeth Chihaia-Kesar) is 35.

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta died on May 13, 2000, at age 49 due to complications from a kidney transplant.