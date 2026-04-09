Liv Morgan on the damage caused by Bianca Belair’s hair whips, the shoulder injury that sidelined her, feels she couldn’t have written a better return

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Liv Morgan

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

This is your eighth WrestleMania. How’s that feel? “Iconic. We’re just going, and we’re just getting better matches every single year.”

Do you feel the pressure going into this one? “Not right now, and not in a bad way. I don’t know. I feel like since I’ve come back from my injury, I’m very much just trying to stay in the moment and be present. Obviously, WrestleMania is heavy on my mind, but I’m not feeling any anxiety or pressure yet. I’m just kind of taking everything day by day and just preparing as best as I can. So no, I don’t feel pressure right now in this moment.”

What happened with this injury, and did you immediately know something was wrong? “Yeah, I just took a weird fall, tried to brace myself, which is stupid. As soon as it happened, I knew, just because you can’t feel anything. But first of all, it’s like such an intense pain, then it just goes away, and then you can’t feel anything because your shoulder is just not connected. So yeah, I knew. I rolled out the ring. I tried to pop it back in. Medical came and tried to pop it back in, and it was kind of just like, I can’t continue, I can’t do anything else. So I had to throw in the towel, which I hated. I think I tried to be really optimistic until my MRI news, I was like, I think I’m okay, but I had done the same thing two years prior. So I knew it wasn’t okay, but I didn’t really want to speak it into existence.”

What a return at Survivor Series. The look on your face just sold that moment so perfectly. “I don’t even know how I did that. My eyes, I was like, Whoa, dilated. I must have tapped into something right there. I don’t know. But yeah, it was so iconic, and I couldn’t have written a better return, and I mean that so wholeheartedly. I couldn’t, first of all, I would not even have come up with that myself, that was so much more grand and special to me than anything I could have thought of myself. So I was just so happy and honored.”

You were on the receiving end of one of Bianca Belair’s hardest, loudest hair whips ever. How long did it take for that to heal up? “I had a scar for quite a while. Honestly, I haven’t looked at it in a bit. I still think I have a very bit of a tail end mark. Also, my back too. I have a scar on my back from some injury I had taken from the Elimination Chamber. So yeah, it scarred me up pretty well. But honestly, that’s like one of my favorite matches ever. That was one of my favorite matches ever, and like the final two with Bianca and I is one of my favorite moments. I feel like the audience really didn’t know who was going to take it. I think just that Chamber specifically in and of itself, with Jade and Naomi. I just think it was so well done. I think that was like one of the best Chamber matches, in my opinion, for the women.”